Caden Durham, former Texas high school football star, has breakout day for LSU Tigers

True freshman, former Duncanville star rushes for 98 yards, 2 TDs in comeback win at South Carolina

Duncanville's Caden Durham celebrates a touchdown during the 2022 UIL (Texas) 6A Division I state championship.
Duncanville's Caden Durham celebrates a touchdown during the 2022 UIL (Texas) 6A Division I state championship.

Caden Durham bounced off of and evaded countless defenders throughout his rise to become the top high school running back in Texas.

It hasn't taken long for the former Duncanville standout to do it on the college stage.

Durham, SBLive's All-Texas first team running back in 2023, flashed a familiar spark in a breakout rushing performance in LSU's back-and-forth 36-33 road win over against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Durham took 11 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns in his third-ever college football game.

With LSU trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, the 5-foot-9, 205-pound freshman took a handoff up the middle, exploded past three collapsing defenders, brushed off a shoestring tackle and dove with his outstretched arms through a tackle to cross the TD plane.

Watch footage of the 26-yard touchdown run here.

It was one of two touchdown runs in the game for Durham, who has been buried on the depth chart, in his second-ever college football game, and the best rushing performance of any LSU player this season through three games.

He didn't get any carries in LSU's narrow Week 1 loss to USC in Las Vegas. In a Week 2 blowout of Nicholls State, he had four carries for five yards.

Durham was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, but played his high school football career in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for one the state's most visible teams.

He helped Duncanville win two UIL 6A Division I state championships. As a senior, Durham rushed for 2,027 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Duncanville's Caden Durham rushes during the 2022 UIL (Texas) 6A Division I state championship.
Duncanville's Caden Durham rushes during the 2022 UIL (Texas) 6A Division I state championship.
Duncanville's Caden Durham rushes during the 2022 UIL (Texas) 6A Division I state championship.
Duncanville's Caden Durham takes a rush during the 2023 Texas high school football postseason.
Caden Durham breaks free of a tackle in a 2023 district loss to DeSoto.
Caden Durham breaks free of a tackle in a 2023 district loss to DeSoto.
Caden Durham wins UIL 6A Division I state championship offensive MVP.
Caden Durham wins UIL 6A Division I state championship offensive MVP.
Caden Durham breaks away for a touchdown run during the 2023 district loss to DeSoto.
Caden Durham breaks away for a touchdown run during the 2023 district loss to DeSoto.

