Pflugerville Weiss vs. A&M Consolidated: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (9/12/2024)
Pflugerville Weiss faces A&M Consolidated in a Week 3 2024 Texas high school football showdown between undefeated sides.
The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. CT and can be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Scroll down for the latest game and score updates
PREGAME: WEISS VS. A&M CONSOLIDATED
Refresh live for the latest.
PREGAME NOTES
ABOUT WEISS
Despite losing starting QB Jax Brown, one of the state's best arms, to a season-ending injury before the season, the Wolves have more than stayed afloat. They are 2-0 thanks in large part to freshman Jax Schaub, who has stepped under center and showed poise beyond his years.
The Wolves won a shootout with McNeil in Week 1 then thumped San Marcos last week.
ABOUT A&M CONSOLIDATED
The Tigers narrowly beat a strong Forney team in Week 1, then followed it up with a 33-21 win over Lake Belton in Week 2.
—
Catch up on Week 2
—
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx