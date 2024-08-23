Top 100 high school football players in Texas, Part 1 (100-51)
As the 2024 Texas high school football season approaches, SBLive is examining the players spanning classifications, associations and corners of the state.
We started by looking at the top quarterbacks in Texas, then moved through running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, corners, safeties and kickers.
After covering every position group, we're counting down the best high school players in Texas overall.
Which players are set to be the most impactful on their respective teams in 2024?
SBLive ranked them 1-100 based on body of work, contribution to team success and overall projected impact.
Starting with 100, here is Part 1 of SBLive's Top 100 Texas high school football players entering 2024:
TOP 100 FOOTBALL PLAYERS IN TEXAS: 100-51
100. Scott Starzyk
School: The Woodlands (6A-D1) | Pos: FK/P | Class: 2025
An Iowa commit, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Starzyk has produced stellar numbers both kicking and punting. Last season, he made all four of his field goal attempts (with his longest traveling 49 yards) and went 71-of-74 on PAT tries. Then on punts, he had 29 of those with an average of 39.9 yards, including his longest traveling 60 yards. Starzyk was also the top-ranked kicker in the Class of 2025 by Kohl’s Professional Camps.
99. Juan Milleon Aguilar
School: Dallas Christian (TAPPS-D2) | Pos: S | Class: 2025
Led the state with 10 interceptions last season, which went 13-1 and won the TAPPS Division III state championship.
98. Brady Janusek
School: Argyle Liberty Christian (TAPPS-D2) | Pos: QB | Class: 2025
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Oklahoma baseball commit was a two-way standout was an all-state pick at wideout and DB, netting 984 receiving yards, 13 TDs, five picks and 55 tackles (five for loss) while leading Liberty Christian to a TAPPS Division II title.
97. Agape Lawrence
School: Frisco Emerson (5A-D1) | Pos: FJ | Class: 2025
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Lawrence was one of the most productive defensive players in state last year. He finished with 170 tackles (102 solo), 14 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.
96. Kash Courtney
School: Carthage | Pos: OL | Class: 2026
Courtney, who plays tackle, helps pave the way for Carthage’s array of skill standouts. An Arkansas commit, he started as a sophomore on the Bulldogs’ 4A DII state title team and as a junior, was part of a Carthage squad that went 13-1 and made it to the regional finals.
95. Markel Ford
School: Mesquite Horn (6A) | Pos: DB | Class: 2026
The 3-star Texas A&M commit broke out as a sophomore, recording 56 tackles (seven for loss), four interceptions a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety. He's since gained more than 30 offers.
94. Taiyon ‘Tank’ King
School: Port Arthur Memorial (5A-D1) | Pos: LB | Class: 2026
The burly linebacker got key varsity snaps as a freshman and build on it with a productive sophomore season: 138 tackles (22 for loss), eight sacks and a fumble recovery. He's gathered more than 25 offers, including from Alabama, Florida and Michigan.
93. Wyatt Davis
School: Canadian (3A-D2) | Pos: LB | Class: 2025
Last year's all-West Texas Defensive Player of the Year and the D-POY for 2A District 3, Davis had 153 tackles (22 for loss) and four sacks to help lead Canadian to a 14-1 season and 3A Division II state semifinals berth.
92. Luke Carney
School: Dallas Christian (TAPPS-D3) | Pos: QB | Class: 2025
Carney has helped lead Dallas Christian to state titles each of his first three seasons. As a junior, the Syracuse commit passed for 3,723 yards and 47 TDs, completing 80 percent of his passes, while adding 843 yards rushing.
91. Cooper Witten
School: Argyle Liberty Christian (TAPPS-D2) | Pos: ATH | Class: 2027
Witten broke out as a freshman all over the defense. He finished with 82 tackles (four for loss), three blocked kicks, two picks and two forced fumbles while helping Argyle Liberty Christian to a 14-0 season and TAPPS Division II state title. One of former NFL all-Pro tight end Jason Witten sons. The former Dallas Cowboy is the school's head coach.
90. Jordan Deck
School: Frisco Lone Star (5A-D1) | Pos: S | Class: 2026
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Deck has risen to a four-star prospect and the No. 13 safety in nation after a breakout sophomore year that ended with 5A District 6 newcomer of the year honors with 75 tackles, 10 pass break-ups and five picks.
89. Bryson Webber
School: Ridge Point | Pos: CB | Class: FJFJF
A 3-star Nebraska commit, Webber went for 22 tackles (two for loss) and two picks as a junior. He committed to the Huskers in July and runs a sub-11-second 100-meter dash.
88. Cannon Valenzuela
School: Jacksboro (3A-D2) | Pos: LB/WR | Class: 2025
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Colorado State commit is a dominant two-way star. he had 136 tackles, three picks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery at linebacker, then caught 1,573 yards and 13 TDs as a receiver.
87. Jamarion Vincent
School: Waco Connally | Pos: ATH | Class: FJFJF
What can't he do? The 6-foot-2, 165-pound 4-star corner finished his sophomore season with 20 tackles (two for loss), two picks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also played quarterback and eeked out 840 rushing yards.
86. Kenny Mosley
School: Daingerfield | Pos: CB | Class: 2025
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Mosley turned 60 catches into 1,126 yards and 14 touchdown catches, and added six interceptions, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery and was given first team all-district honors for his production.
85. Zay Gentry
School: Anna (4A-D1) | Pos: CB | Class: 2025
An SMU commit and one of the top corners in the Dallas-Fort Worth, joins an Anna program coming off of its first 4A state championship. At McKinney, he logged 41 tackles and two picks as a junior after going for 35 tackles, a pick and a fumble recovery as a sophomore.
84. Cobey Sellers
School: Shadow Creek (6A) | Pos: ATH | Class: 2025
The 4-star Texas A&M commit played QB and returned kicks on top of his cornerback duties. He finished with 12 tackles and a forced fumble, and threw for nearly 1,000 yards and 17 TDs. He's no the lone Shadow Creek DB on this list.
83. Weston Polk
School: Coppell (6A-D1) | Pos: LB | Class: 2025
The Kansas State commit helped Coppell sweep its way to a 6A District 6 title and 12-1 season that ended in the third round of the 6A Division II playoffs.
82. Jamarion Phillips
School: South Oak Cliff (5A-D2) | Pos: LB | Class: 2026
The 6-foot, 220-pound Phillips finished with 95 tackles (23 for loss), 14 sacks and a forced fumble while helping South Oak Cliff to its third straight UIL state championship berth.
81. Gus Cordova
School: Lake Travis (6A-D1) | Pos: DL | Class: FJFJF
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Cordova has committed to play at USC. He was the District 26-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore and turned in strong numbers as a junior, getting 65 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, part of a Cavaliers’ squad that finished 11-3 and made the fourth round of the 6A DI playoffs.
80. Trevor Brooks
School: Tyler Chapel Hill (4A-D1) | Pos: LB | Class: 2025
How's this for impact? Of Brooks' 131 tackles, 37 of them were for loss. That and his 16 sacks helped lead the Bulldogs reach the 4A Division I state title game and finish 13-3.
79. Jayden Sanders
School: Kilgore (4A-D1) | Pos: CB | Class: 2025
A 4-star Michigan commit, Sanders had three interceptions and nine total touchdowns as a junior, starring for Kilgore on offense and special teams as well.
78. Connor Carty
School: Prosper (6A) | Pos: OL | Class: 2025
Carty played right guard for one of the top offensive lines in the state last season, a unit that featured two Division I commits and helped the Eagles to average 39 points and 401 total yards in the regular season en route to claiming the District 5-6A title. Carty now goes into his senior year as a college commit himself, planning to play at Texas A&M.
77. Davis Penn
School: Southlake Carroll (6A-D1) | Pos: RB | Class: 2026
As Riley Wormley fought for his eligibility, Penn, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound 3-star Baylor commit, turned in more than 105 yards per game for 6A Division II power Southlake Carroll. He went for 1,577 yards, 30 TDs on the season.
76. Kelvion Riggins
School: Forney (6A) | Pos: LB | Class: 2025
A 4-star prospect, Riggins committed to Texas A&M. He earned 5A District 6 first team honors as a sophomore at South Oak Cliff before transferring to Forney.
75. Zachery Turner
School: Duncanville (6A-D1) | Pos: TE | Class: 2025
The 3-star prospect had a standout sophomore year for the two-time defending 6A Division I state champions. He appeared in 13 games and logged 30 catches for 625 receiving yards and 10 TDs.
74. Jonte Newman
School: Cypress Bridgeland (6A) | Pos: LT | Class: 2025
Fodje - an Oklahoma commit - and teammate Jonte Newman may be considered the best tackle tandem in the state. Playing right tackle, Fodje was a first-team All-District 16-6A choice in 2023 while helping pave the way for a Bears’ offense which averaged 40 points and just more than 400 yards a game.
73. Grayson Rigdon
School: Columbus | Pos: WR | Class: 2025
Call it a small-school splash. Rigdon, a 5-11, 185-pound Air Force commit who has won as many 1A state player of the year awards as he has state championships (3), gives Oklahoma State-bound QB Adam Schobel a dynamic target out wide. Columbus is expected to contend for a 3A title and that doesn't scare Rigdon. He's never lost a high school game. "Expect a lot of exciting plays," he said.
72. Kaleb Burns
School: Cy-Falls (6A) | Pos: LB | Class: 2025
The 6-foot, 220-pound 3-star prospect committed to Baylor in July after a dominant junior season. He averaged more than six tackles per game and finished with 73 tackles (18.5 for loss), six sacks, an 50-yard interception return and two forced fumbles.
71. Jayden Shelton
School: South Oak Cliff (5A-D2) | Pos: LB | Class: 2025
The 3-star prospect committed to Arkansas after rattling off 119 tackles (13 for loss) and a pick-six in a junior season that ended in the 5A Division II state title loss. He was, though, a part of the program's repeat title as a sophomore. He finished with 56 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and a pick.
70. Derek Garcia
School: Sinton | Pos: RB | Class: 2026
Among the Lone Star State's most effective tail backs, Garcia posted a 1,839-yard, 20-TD sophomore season that saw him average more than 8.0 yards per carry. Also a baseball star. Had five 200-plus yard games in 2023.
69. Cardae Mack
School: Atascocita (6A-D1) | Pos: RB | Class: 2026
One of the top returning backs for one of the top returning programs in the Houston area ran for 1,370 yards on 9.26 yards per carry with 21 total TDs, helping Atascocita reach the 6A Division I regional finals.
68. Jacorey Watson
School: Shadow Creek | Pos: ATH | Class: 2025
Watson caught 24 passes for 323 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore, but has also spent his sophomore and junior seasons at quarterback for the Sharks, compiling more than 1,800 yards and 23 TDs. His primary position plans for the 2024 season remain up in the air, but Watson does intend to play receiver at the next level after committing to Baylor.
67. Lorenn 'Bubba' Johnson
School: San Antonio Johnson (6A-D1) | Pos: RB | Class: 2025
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound first team 6A District 28 selection gained 1,722 rush yards and 22 TDs as a junior on a head-turning 9.6 yards per carry, asserting himself among Central Texas' best.
66. Jonathan Hatton
School: Cibolo-Steele | Pos: RB | Class: 2025
The 4-star Oklahoma commit is a star sprinter and one of the country's better junior backs. Rushed for 1,222 yards and 21 TDs as a junior for one of Texas' top-ranked 6A programs. Played for Brandeis as a freshman.
65. Byron Washington
School: DeSoto | Pos: OL | Class: 2025
Washington certainly brings impressive size and strength up front, especially when it comes to clearing holes for the Eagles’ skill standouts. Not to mention going viral for the one-on-one battle against a Summer Creek lineman in last season’s 6A DII title game. The tackle has been an integral part of DeSoto’s back-to-back 6A DII state championship teams, and the Syracuse commit is a huge reason the Eagles have a great shot at a “three-peat.”
64. Cole Pryor
School: San Antonio Reagan | Pos: RB | Class: 2025
He was utterly dominant as a junior, turning in a 1,556-yard, 22-TD rushing season with 141-yard-per-game average — his second straight 1,000-yard season.
63. KJ Edwards
School: Carthage | Pos: ATH | Class: 2026
Edwards is maybe the most dynamic head on a team that went 13-1 in 2023, fell short of a 4A Division II state title and saw the state's longest winning streak fall in the regional finals. Rushed for 1,387 rush yards, 20 TDs and 130 receiving yards.
62. Josiah Groeneweg
School: Glen Rose | Pos: WR | Class: 2025
Groeneweg was a major force for the Tigers last season, and in fact was named the Offensive MVP for his district while helping Glen Rose reach the 4A DII state semifinals. He caught 89 passes for 1,669 yards and 19 TDs while adding a couple more TDs rushing.
61. DJ Dugar
School: Pflugerville Weiss (6A) | Pos: RB | Class: 2025
The 6-foot, 200-pound Oklahoma State commit readies for his Texas high school football swan song three years after being named 6A District 13 Newcomer of the Year. A 3-star prospect, he rushed for 1,510 yards and 18 TDs after rushing for 1,414 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore.
60. Ryder Mix
School: Frisco Lone Star | Pos: TE | Class: 2026
An all-district selection as a sophomore, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound 4-star committed to Oklahoma in June after receiving 20-plus offers. Averaged 15.5 yards per catch as a sophomore, turning 16 receptions into 248 yards and three TDs.
59. Owen Hollenbeck
School: Melissa | Pos: C | Class: 2025
Perhaps the state’s best center, Hollenbeck was a first-team All-District selection his freshman season. He’s continued to get better for the rising power from Collin County and Hollenbeck has committed to play for Oklahoma, where his sister Sarah competes on the school’s rowing team.
58. Tanook Hines
School: Spring Dekaney | Pos: WR | Class: 2025
A silver medalist in the state 200-meter dash this past spring, running a season-best of 20.71, Hines’ speed translates to the gridiron. Over his past two seasons, he has combined to catch 85 balls for nearly 1,350 yards and 12 TDs. Hines plans to continue his career in college, having committed to USC.
57. Brockerick Taylor
School: Corpus Christi Miller | Pos: RB | Class: 2026
A speedy back, Taylor is the head of an explosive CC Miller offense. The first team SBLive all-South Texas pick had 2,333 yards and 29 rushing yards, as well as nearly 400 receiving yards and four TD catches.
56. Jayden Jackson
School: Franklin | Pos: RB | Class: 2025
Here's a resume: Back-to-back 2,000-year seasons, most recently 2,400 yards and 33 TDs (9.65 yards per carry) as junior. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound back led Franklin to 3A Division I title game, where it lost to Malakoff.
55. D.D. Murray
School: Bellville | Pos: RB | Class: FJFJF
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound back's 2,072 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns helped bring Bellville within three points of a 4A Division II state championship (it lost to Gilmer) with one 100-plus rush day after another.
54. Trevor Long
School: Corpus Christi Miller | Pos: QB | Class: 2025
A year after barely surpassing the 2,000-yard plateau, Long nearly doubled that total his junior season. He threw for 3,767 yards on 223-of-339 attempts. Long also more than tripled his touchdown total from his sophomore year, going from 18 to 57, including seven in two separate ballgames.
53. Kiotti Armstrong
School: Jasper | Pos: TE | Class: 2025
The 4-star Texas A&M commit is the nation's No. 3 tight end in 2025 and is coming off of a 26-reception, 268-yard (10.3 yards per catch), nine-touchdown reception season as a junior.
52. Tristian Gentry
School: Stephenville | Pos: WR | Class: 2025
Gentry is committed to play at Texas Tech. Last season, the standout totaled 1,528 yards of receiving and reached the end zone 16 times, and is determined to surpass that total for a Stephenville squad vying to contend for the 4A Division I championship.
51. Myson Johnson-Cook
School: DeSoto | Pos: ATH | Class: 2027
Johnson-Cook tells SBLive he's been working on his pad level and flexibility during a busy summer. After a standout freshman season in Illinois, he transferred to Katy in the Houston area, then moved again to nationally ranked DeSoto, where he'll be the thunder to 4-star Texas A&M commit Deondrae Riden lightning in the backfield. He's the nation's No. 2 rated athlete and No. 2 prospect in Texas in 2027.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx