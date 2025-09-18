Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, September 18
There are 157 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, September 18, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in Duncanville and Waxahachie face off for us to enjoy this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, September 18, highlighted by Rockwall vs North Crowley. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Ford (3-0) vs Mineral Wells (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Reedy (2-1) vs Wakeland (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Newman Smith (0-2) vs Sunset (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Granbury (1-2) vs Fossil Ridge (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Crandall (3-0) vs Poteet (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Seagoville (1-2) vs Wilson (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Rockwall-Heath (2-1) vs Mansfield Legacy (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Midlothian (2-1) vs Harker Heights (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
North Garland (0-3) vs Lakeview Centennial (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Rockwall (1-2) vs North Crowley (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Kimball (1-1) vs Pinkston (0-2) at 7:30 PM.
Wyatt (2-1) vs Polytechnic (0-2) at 7:30 PM.
South Oak Cliff (2-1) vs Spruce (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Arlington Heights (3-0) vs South Hills (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Jefferson (1-2) vs Adamson (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 140 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Desoto vs Mesquite. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Grapeland (1-2) vs Groveton (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Itasca (0-3) vs Hico (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Hawley (2-1) vs De Leon (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Kerens (1-1) vs Dawson (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Crossroads (1-0) vs Leon (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Cooper (2-2) vs Bells (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Cayuga (1-1) vs Italy (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Como-Pickton (1-1) vs Trenton (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Lone Oak (2-1) vs Tioga (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Alba-Golden (0-2) vs Bowie (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
All Saints Episcopal (2-1) vs Cumby (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Mildred (3-0) vs Clarksville (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Boles (1-2) vs Celeste (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Santo (3-0) vs Rio Vista (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Wolfe City (1-1) vs Collinsville (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Leonard (1-1) vs Lindsay (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Alvord (2-1) vs Windthorst (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Electra (2-1) vs Era (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Petrolia (2-1) vs Chico (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Dublin (0-3) vs Bowie (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Rice (1-2) vs Bishop Lynch (0-1) at 7:00 PM.
Frankston (3-0) vs Scurry-Rosser (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Clifton (3-0) vs Hamilton (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Trinity Christian Leadership (0-2) vs Atlas Homeschool (0-0) at 7:00 PM.
Callisburg (2-1) vs Boyd (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Valley Mills (2-1) vs Blooming Grove (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Westwood (3-0) vs Freeman (1-0) at 7:00 PM.
Vernon (2-0) vs Prosper (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Howe (1-1) vs Pilot Point (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Early (1-2) vs Peaster (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Paradise (2-1) vs Millsap (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Teague (1-1) vs Mexia (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Jim Ned (2-2) vs Jacksboro (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Tolar (1-1) vs Comanche (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
North Dallas (1-1) vs Roosevelt (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Western Hills (1-1) vs Community (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Gunter (1-1) vs Sanger (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Lake Dallas (2-1) vs Lake Worth (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
North Lamar (0-3) vs Mineola (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Krum (2-0) vs Ranchview (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Graham (2-1) vs Decatur (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Life Waxahachie (0-3) vs Godley (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Glen Rose (0-3) vs Robinson (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Henderson (2-1) vs Gainesville (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Farmersville (2-1) vs Wills Point (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Alvarado (2-0) vs Connally (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Caddo Mills (2-1) vs Brownsboro (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Venus (0-3) vs Bridgeport (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Seguin (3-0) vs Victoria East (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Liberty (0-3) vs Melissa (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
West Mesquite (2-1) vs North Mesquite (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
McKinney North (0-3) vs Sherman (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Joshua (2-1) vs Elk City (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Pulaski Academy (0-2) vs Highland Park (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Greenville (0-3) vs Midlothian Heritage (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Heritage (1-1) vs Frisco (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Ennis (1-2) vs Kaufman (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Ellison (1-2) vs Red Oak (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Creekview (2-0) vs Molina (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Port Arthur Memorial (3-0) vs Cleburne (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Centennial (2-1) vs Lone Star (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Colleyville Heritage (2-1) vs Mansfield Timberview (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Richland (2-2) vs Brewer (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Mansfield Summit (1-1) vs Burleson (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Seguin (3-0) vs Grapevine (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Azle (0-2) vs Denton (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Terrell (3-0) vs Corsicana (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Everman (1-2) vs The Colony (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Tivy (2-1) vs Sam Houston (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Abilene Wylie (2-1) vs Stephenville (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Aledo (3-0) vs Birdville (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Adams (1-2) vs White (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Plano West (3-0) vs Plano East (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Eaton (1-1) vs Northwest (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Mansfield (1-1) vs Midway (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Martin (0-2) vs Lamar (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
DeSoto (1-2) vs Mesquite (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Naaman Forest (1-1) vs Rowlett (0-1) at 7:00 PM.
South Grand Prairie (1-0-1) vs Sam Houston (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Horn (0-3) vs Lancaster (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
South Garland (0-1) vs Garland (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Fulshear (1-2) vs Centennial (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Bowie (1-2) vs Grand Prairie (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Forney (2-1) vs Boswell (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Duncanville (1-0) vs Waxahachie (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Keller (2-1) vs Bell (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Haltom (0-3) vs Arlington (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Sachse (1-1) vs Wylie (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Cedar Hill (2-2) vs Skyline (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Trinity (3-0) vs Southlake Carroll (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Allen (3-0) vs Plano (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Princeton (3-0) vs Prosper Rock Hill (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Liberty (1-4) vs Melissa (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Timber Creek (0-2-1) vs Keller Central (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Fort Worth Christian (1-0) vs Lake Country Christian (0-1) at 7:00 PM.
Prosper (2-0) vs Boyd (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Grand Saline (2-1) vs Joaquin (1-1) at 7:30 PM.
Corrigan-Camden (1-2) vs Elkhart (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Prairiland (2-0) vs Tom Bean (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
S & S Consolidated (1-2) vs Rivercrest (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Chisum (1-2) vs Rains (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Valley View (0-3) vs Whitewright (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Blue Ridge (1-2) vs Honey Grove (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Whitney (2-1) vs Rogers (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Muenster (2-1) vs Pottsboro (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Palmer (3-0) vs Edgewood (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Riesel (1-2) vs Maypearl (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Grandview (3-0) vs Malakoff (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Buffalo (1-2) vs Fairfield (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Quitman (1-2) vs Eustace (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Commerce (2-1) vs Whitesboro (1-1) at 7:30 PM.
Gateway Charter Academy (0-1) vs A Plus Academy (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Mineral Wells (2-1) vs Dallas Academy (0-0) at 7:30 PM.
Inspired Vision (1-1) vs Kemp (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Van (2-1) vs Sunnyvale (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Hillsboro (1-2) vs West (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Frisco Panther Creek (3-0) vs Kennedale (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Lincoln (1-0) vs Conrad (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Western Hills (0-1) vs Community (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Franklin (1-1) vs Celina (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Castleberry (2-1) vs Diamond Hill-Jarvis (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Carter-Riverside (1-2) vs Life Oak Cliff (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Carter (0-3) vs Wilmer-Hutchins (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Aubrey (0-3) vs Van Alstyne (1-1) at 7:30 PM.
Ferris (1-2) vs Eagle Mountain (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Madison (1-1) vs Dunbar (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Springtown (3-0) vs China Spring (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Mabank (2-1) vs Canton (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Bonham (0-3) vs Ponder (2-0) at 7:30 PM.
Paschal (1-0) vs North Side (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Mt. Pleasant (0-3) vs Sulphur Springs (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Jacksonville (0-3) vs Athens (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Trimble Tech (0-1) vs Chisholm Trail (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Hillcrest (2-2) vs Samuell (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Whitehouse (1-2) vs Paris (2-0) at 7:30 PM.
Anna (1-1) vs Lovejoy (3-1) at 7:30 PM.
Palestine (0-3) vs Marshall (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Crowley (1-2) vs Tyler Legacy (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Saturday, September 20. The final game, Brock vs Southwest, starts at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Brock (3-0) vs Southwest (2-2) at 7:30 PM.
Benbrook (2-1) vs Eastern Hills (1-3) at 7:30 PM.
