Duncanville vs. St. Frances Academy: Live score, updates of Texas-Maryland high school football clash (9/14/2024)
Duncanville hosts St. Frances Academy for Texas vs. Maryland high school football showdown between nationally ranked opponents on Saturday.
Kickoff is at for 6 p.m. at Duncanville ISD's Panther Stadium and the game is being streamed live by Flo Sports (subscription required).
SBLive's Buck Ringgold (Twitter/X: @Buck_SbliveOkla) for live score and game updates throughout the game. Scroll down for the latest:
PREGAME (LIVE): DUNCANVILLE VS. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY
Refresh for latest.
ABOUT NO. 23 ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (2-1):
St. Frances Academy holds onto its national ranking this week after taking its first loss of the season to TJ Lateef and and Orange Lutheran (California). Its defense scored both touchdowns, Bryce Deas on a blocked field goal return and Wayne Henry's pick-six. It's offense will need to step up against a strong defensive team in Duncanville.
Zion Lee, an uncommitted 5-star junior and the nation's No. 1 edge rusher and No. 2 overall prospect, per Four-star cornerback Blake Woodby is a senior committed to Auburn. He's the nation's No. 43 prospect, No. 4 cornerback and No. 2 overall prospect in Maryland, per Rivals. Four-star uncommitted safety Jireh Edwards is a junior and the nation's No. 2 safety and No.43 overall prospect (247 Sports).
ABOUT NO. 4 DUNCANVILLE (1-0):
The two-time defending UIL 6A Division I state champion Panthers debuted with a34-12 win over Texas 5A power Dallas Oak Cliff last week and jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in Texas after DeSoto was upset by North Crowley.
Duncanville is led by quarterback Keelon Russell, a 5-star Alabama commit, and Oregon commit Dakorien Moore, the nation's No. 1 wide receiver. Junior Kevin 'KJ' Ford, the nation's No. 8 edge rusher, holds down a solid defensive line. Three-stars Ayson Theus (wideout) and Zachery Turner (tight end) are both juniors.
More Texas high school football Week 3:
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx