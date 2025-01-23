Jaylen Pile talks about Michigan commitment, his excitement to join Bryce Underwood
Parish Episcopal High School in Dallas, Texas, is home to many standout athletes, and wide receiver Jaylen Pile is one of their brightest stars. The 6-foot, 175-pound talent is currently committed to the Michigan Wolverines, making his pledge to the Big Ten powerhouse on October 16th. Wolverine fans have every reason to be excited as Pile prepares to join the program following his senior season.
Pile capped off a stellar junior season with eye-popping stats: 63 catches for 1,367 yards, 19 touchdowns, and an impressive 21.7 yards per catch. These numbers earned him Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors, as well as first-team all-district and all-state recognition.
In an exclusive interview with High School on SI, Pile reflected on his breakout season and his goals for the future.
“I had a standout junior season with over 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns,” Pile said. “I got to display more of my route tree, but I have a lot more to show! I also played some DB/Safety and had 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 6 pass breakups in just 5 games.”
Pile’s versatility on both sides of the ball sets him apart as a truly elite athlete. But he believes it’s his skillset as a wide receiver that makes him one of the best.
“I’m explosive at the line of scrimmage and can create separation,” Pile said. “I can run the complete route tree, whether it’s inside or outside, and I have great hands. I’m also a student of the game. Every year, I’m just trying to elevate my game and continue to work with my WR trainer, Margin Hooks. I’m 16 and still getting bigger, faster, and stronger.”
For his senior season, Pile has one major goal: “To get that state championship ring back to Parish.”
When it came time to make his college decision, Michigan stood out as the clear choice for Pile.
“My commitment to Michigan and the relationship I’ve built with all the coaches has been great. Even before I committed, it felt like family,” Pile explained. “Michigan checked all the boxes for me with top-notch academics, a great coaching staff, and a history of winning.”
Another exciting factor for Pile is the chance to play alongside Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 class.
“As a wide receiver, getting the number one quarterback in the country is exciting because it opens up so much creativity in the playbook,” Pile said. “But after meeting him, I’m most excited about the fact that he’s a great teammate and leader.”
For now, Pile is fully focused on his senior season and his future in Ann Arbor. He confirmed he has no plans to visit other schools, making it clear that Michigan is where he belongs.
Wolverine fans can expect big things from Jaylen Pile as he takes his talents to the next level. With his work ethic, versatility, and determination, he’s poised to make an impact in Ann Arbor and beyond.
