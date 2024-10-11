Oklahoma vs. Texas: Top 10 former Texas high school football stars in 2024 Red River Shootout
Mere hours after the 2024 Texas high school football game of the year, many Lone Star State products will be playing in one of college football's marquee rivalries.
Texas and Oklahoma square off in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. Central time.
That's less than 24 hours after nationally ranked DeSoto hosts Duncanville 20 miles to its Southwest.
The rosters for the top-ranked Longhorns and the No. 18 Sooners are loaded with former Texas high school football standouts.
That includes two true freshmen — Oklahoma QB Michael Hawkins Jr. and Texas edge Colin Simmons — who have made an immediate impact after dominant high school careers.
Here are the top 10 to watch out for on Saturday:
Jayden Blue, RB, Texas
High school: Spring Klein Cain
The junior is coming off a career-best 124-yard, 3-TD effort in a win against Louisiana-Monroe. He’s 239 yards on 51 carries, the top for the Longhorns ball carriers. He also had 11 catches for 87 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns through four games. He was an all-state player for the Hurricanes in 2020 but opted out of his senior year of high school.
Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Oklahoma
High school: Denton Ryan
The senior is a two-time All-Big 12 pick that had started 33 games heading into this season. He has an interception, a pass breakup and 15 tackles in three games this season. A WR/DB at Ryan, he was ranked No. 39 by 247Sports coming out of high school. He helped the Raiders win the 5A title in 2020.
Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
High school: Southlake Carroll
The Southlake Dragon was one of 3 players on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25, so he is probably the most well-known player on this list. He will return to his starting QB role this week against the Sooners. He threw for 3,479 yards last year, fourth most in UT history. Ewers, who played at Ohio State his freshman year, was the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2022. In high school, he guided the Dragons to a state title berth in 2020 and threw for 6,445 yards and 73 touchdowns in only two seasons — reclassifying to miss his senior season.
David Gbenda, LB, Texas
High school: Katy Cinco Ranch
He’s the oldest player on this list, a sixth-year player for the Longhorns. Gbenda, the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, has played 52 games with 16 starters over five years. This year, he’s second on the team in tackles with 28, while adding 3 1/2 TFL. He was an all-state and Under Armour All-American at Cinco Ranch.
Michael Hawkins Jr., QB, Oklahoma
High school: Frisco Emerson
The true freshman came in for the Sooners in Week 4 and then earned his first start in Week 5 against Auburn. Hawkins has run for 101 yards and a touchdown. Through the air, has thrown for 310 yards and a touchdown, with completing 23 of 37 passes. He led the Mavericks to a Class 5A semifinal berth in the program’s second year in 2023. Prior to that, he was an all-district pick and district newcomer of the year at Allen.
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
High school: Denton Ryan
He exploded in his first year at the Forty Acres, sharing the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors and was an all-conference pick as well. The sophomore is second on the ‘Horns with 5 TFL and 2 1/2 sacks, while his 31 tackles pace the team. Hill Jr. helped Ryan win a state title in 2020 and was the No. 4 recruit in the state coming out of high school.
Kip Lewis, LB, Oklahoma
High school: Carthage
The 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore started five games last year and this year he is fourth on the team in tackles so far with 21 stops. He played in five games in 2022 but ended up redshirting. He helped the Carthage Bulldogs win a pair of state titles in high school
Sammy Omosigho, LB, Oklahoma
High school: Crandall
After playing in 10 games as a reserve last year, he’s moved into a starting role at linebacker this fall. In five games, he’s fifth on tackles with 19. His 3.5 TFL is second on the Sooners. He was both a district MVP on offense and defense for the Pirates.
Taylor Tatum, RB, Oklahoma
High school: Longview
Ranked No. 38 in the Class of 2024 by ESPN, Tatum has played in four games as a true freshman. He’s ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 9-yard pass for a score as well. He’s even completed his only pass attempt. He left Longview as the school’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 53.
Colin Simmons, DE, Texas
High school: Duncanville
The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has made his mark as a true freshman. He’s leading the team in sacks (4) and TFL (6 1/2) and has 18 tackles, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. He recorded 2 sacks in the win against Mississippi State in the SEC opener. He was an All-American at Duncanville — where he was a two-time Defensive MVP of the state title game.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx