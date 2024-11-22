Rockwall vs. Duncanville football: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
The nationally-ranked Duncanville Panthers will continue their pursuit of another state title on Friday when they face off with Rockwall in the Area round of the Texas UIL 6A Division I playoffs.
Duncanville (10-0) entered the week ranked No. 2 in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings following a 49-7 win over Temple last week, and Rockwall (6-5) comes into this game after ending a two-game losing skid with a 50-17 statement win on the road at Sachse.
Follow along below for live updates from Duncanville football vs. Rockwall in their 6A Division I Area playoff game on Friday in Allen. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.
Rockwall vs. Duncanville football live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.
PREGAME
Duncanville is loaded with talent, including two of the biggest recruits in the nation in Keelon Russell and Dakorien Moore.
Russell, a 5-star QB and Alabama commit, is ranked No. 3 nationally in 247 Sports' Class of 2025 rankings, choosing the Crimson Tide over other big schools such as Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
Moore sits one spot behind his QB in the national rankings, but he is the top-ranked wide receiver in the country. He'll be playing football for Oregon next year, picking the Ducks over top-tier programs like Texas, LSU, Ohio State and Alabama.
Together, the two seniors give Duncanville one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, best exemplified by this 72-yard touchdown connection.
