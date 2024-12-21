Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 6A Division II title game
Southlake Carroll Dragons (15-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-2), 3 p.m., Saturday
Southlake, one of the traditional powers is back in the state finals, for the 11th time in school history.
This will mark the second straight finals against an Austin school for the Dragons when it faces Vandegrift — in the Leander ISD — in the Class 6A Division II finals.
Southlake’s last trip to the finals came in 2020, a 52-34 loss to Austin Westlake in the 6A Division I finals.
The Dragons are currently tied for fourth all-time in UIL history with eight state titles — matching the totals of Celina and Mart. The last of the state titles came in 2011 with a win over Fort Bend Hightower.
Carthage won state title No. 10 on Friday to move into second place. Third place is now a tie between Katy and Celina. Read about both of those games in the link below
Texas (UIL) high school football 5A, 4A state championship scoreboard, recaps (12/20/2024)
Southlake secured a 20-17 win over Longview last Saturday at SMU — a week after Longview dispatched defending two-time state champion DeSoto. Gavin Strange booted a 36-yard field goal at the buzzer — after a penalty negated his first attempt — a miss. RB Christian Glenn had 127 yards and the team’s first points on a 35-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Vandegrift knocked off Humble Summer Creek to reach the state title game for the second in school history. The Vipers lost 42-17 to DeSoto in 2022 in the 6A Division II finals.
Vandegrift enters the finals on a 13-game winning streak and beat Humble Creek, 34-31, in a back-and-forth semifinal in Waco. Jack Rudberg caught a 57-yard TD pass from Miles Teodecki early in the fourth for the game-deciding points.
Safety Hollister Stephens has been a tackling machine in the postseason and has 104 heading into the finals. He ended the regular season with 62. He posted 19 tackles in the win against Summer Creek, a season-high.
Southlake Carroll vs. Austin Vandegrift, Class 6A-Division II state finals live updates
Pregame updates
First Quarter Updates
