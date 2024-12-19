High School

Stamford vs. Ganado: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 2A Division I championship game

Follow High School on SI's live updates for all the Texas high school football finals in Arlington

Cody Thorn

Stamford quarterback Christian Duran high-steps through the end zone as he celebrates his touchdown against Hamilton during Thursday’s Class 2A Div. I state semi-final game in Mineral Wells Dec. 12, 2024. Final score was 28-13, Stamford.
Stamford quarterback Christian Duran high-steps through the end zone as he celebrates his touchdown against Hamilton during Thursday’s Class 2A Div. I state semi-final game in Mineral Wells Dec. 12, 2024. Final score was 28-13, Stamford. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stamford Bulldogs (15-0) vs. Ganado Indians (14-1), 11 a.m., Thursday 

Stamford, a program that dates back to 1913, will be playing in its eighth state title in school history on Thursday morning in the Class 2A Division I finals.  

The Bulldogs won titles in 1955, 1956, 1958, 2004, 2012, 2013 and was a runner-up in 2011. They also won the 1959 4A title but later forfeited it.

Stamford punched the ticket to state with a 28-13 win over Hamilton — a win that was not locked up until late in the game. RB Christain Duran scored with 1:32 left to ice the victory.

Ganado has won 11 in a row and has dominated foes in four of the five postseason games — the exception was a close 14-6 win against Refugio in the third round. The Indians dispatched Joaquin, the last No. 4 seed in the playoffs, 35-14 last week. Ganado QB Bryce Ullman ran for a score and threw two scores to Cain Hayden. 

Ganado is in the UIL finals for the first time after losing five previous semifinal games — including last year to eventual state champion Timpson.

Follow along below for live updates from the Class 2A-Division I state finals between Ganado and Stamford, scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 19, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Stamford vs. Ganado, Class 2A-Division I state finals live updates

First Quarter Updates

Updates will be here once the game starts

Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

