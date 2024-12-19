Stamford vs. Ganado: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 2A Division I championship game
Stamford Bulldogs (15-0) vs. Ganado Indians (14-1), 11 a.m., Thursday
Stamford, a program that dates back to 1913, will be playing in its eighth state title in school history on Thursday morning in the Class 2A Division I finals.
The Bulldogs won titles in 1955, 1956, 1958, 2004, 2012, 2013 and was a runner-up in 2011. They also won the 1959 4A title but later forfeited it.
Stamford punched the ticket to state with a 28-13 win over Hamilton — a win that was not locked up until late in the game. RB Christain Duran scored with 1:32 left to ice the victory.
Ganado has won 11 in a row and has dominated foes in four of the five postseason games — the exception was a close 14-6 win against Refugio in the third round. The Indians dispatched Joaquin, the last No. 4 seed in the playoffs, 35-14 last week. Ganado QB Bryce Ullman ran for a score and threw two scores to Cain Hayden.
Ganado is in the UIL finals for the first time after losing five previous semifinal games — including last year to eventual state champion Timpson.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 2A-Division I state finals between Ganado and Stamford, scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 19, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Stamford vs. Ganado, Class 2A-Division I state finals live updates
First Quarter Updates
