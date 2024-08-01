Star Texas high school linebacker commits to UTEP after coach stunts in low rider: 'It was definitely a vibe'
Sachse (Texas) 3-star linebacker Vashon Brunswick II was leaning toward committing to UTEP entering his unofficial in late July.
A weekend spent touring facilities, eating steak and potatoes and watching head coach Scotty Waldon stunt in a low rider sealed the deal. He'd found home.
“It was definitely a vibe,” the 6-foot, 235-pound middle linebacker said.
Brunswick II gave Miners coaches his on the last day of the visit (July 27) and announced that decision on Thursday afternoon, choosing UTEP over Texas State and Toledo. He visited Texas State in March and also had an offer from Colorado.
When it came time to choose a home at the next level, Brunswick II credited his connection with defensive coordinator JJ Clark as a key factor in his decision.
“He’s so full of juice and energy,” Brunswick II said of Clark. “I could just see myself getting coached by him and training with him every day.”
So, what exactly is Brunswick III bringing to El Paso? First, a versatile presence in the center of the defense.
“Stuffing the run and my pass coverage skills — being able to drop into coverage and get into routes,” he said.
Off the field, Brunswick II prides himself on how much he studies offenses.
“I’m a guy that’s always in the film room, always studying everything about an offense," he said. "I could go a week without practicing and be ready for a game off of film alone.”
After playing on the defensive line as a freshman at Sachse, coach Red Behrens moved him to Mike linebacker and he turned in a breakout season, recording 70 tackles (11 for loss), two picks and half a sack as a sophomore.
As a junior last fall, he upped it to 84 tackles (10 for loss), four sacks and two picks while helping lead the Mustangs to an 8-3 season, undefeated sweep to a 6A District 9 title and bi-district playoff appearance.
He’s one of the top returning linebackers in Texas this fall.
Sachse opens the 2024 season on Aug. 30 at Coppell.
