Texas UIL boys soccer Class 4-6 semifinal scoreboard (4-5-2025
Texas boys high school soccer finals are set following the semifinals, which were held April 3-5 throughout the state.
There were three semifinals that needed PKs to decide and they went 9 rounds, 7 rounds and 5 rounds, respectively.
There was also an interesting situation in Class 4A Division I, where Salado won a game without playing a single minute. UIL decided Progreso used an ineligible player.
There were 8 games in the semifinals that were clean sheets for the goalies.
STATEWIDE SCORES
Class 4A Division I
Semifinals
April 5
Salado 3, Progreso 0 (forfeit)
Fort Worth Castleberry 2, Nevada Community 0
April 10
Salado vs. Castleberry, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
Semifinals
April 4
Austin Achieve 4, Needville 0
Gainesville 3, Bridgeport 0
April 10
Gainesville vs. Austin Achieve, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A Division I
Semifinals
April 4
Prosper Walnut Grove 5, El Paso Americas 1
San Antonio Southwest 5, Angleton 0
April 11
San Antonio Southwest vs. Prosper Walnut Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
Semifinals
April 3
Liberty Hill 2, Montgomery Lake Creek 2 (Liberty Hill wins in PKs, 9-8)
April 5
Dallas Highland Park 2, Saginaw 0
April 11
Liberty Hill vs. Dallas Highland Park, 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A Division I
Semifinals
April 4
Klein Cain 1, Plano West 1 (Klein Cains wins in PKs, 7-6)
Houstin Alief Elsik 1, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0
April 12
Klein Cain vs. Houston Alief Elsik, 6:30 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
Semifinals
April 4
Austin Vandegrift 2, Houston Strake Jesuit 0
April 5
Mesquite 1, Dallas Jesuit 1 (Mesquite wins 4-1 in PKs)
April 12
Austin Vandegrift vs. Mesquite, 1:30 p.m.
