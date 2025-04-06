High School

Texas UIL boys soccer Class 4-6 semifinal scoreboard (4-5-2025

State championship games are set following PKs, shutouts and even a forfeit

Cody Thorn

Gainesville midfielder Ethan Torres dribbles the ball against Bridgeport in a Class 4A Division II semifinal game.
Texas boys high school soccer finals are set following the semifinals, which were held April 3-5 throughout the state.

There were three semifinals that needed PKs to decide and they went 9 rounds, 7 rounds and 5 rounds, respectively.

There was also an interesting situation in Class 4A Division I, where Salado won a game without playing a single minute. UIL decided Progreso used an ineligible player.

There were 8 games in the semifinals that were clean sheets for the goalies.

STATEWIDE SCORES

Class 4A Division I

Semifinals

April 5

Salado 3, Progreso 0 (forfeit)

Fort Worth Castleberry 2, Nevada Community 0

April 10 

Salado vs. Castleberry, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Division II

Semifinals

April 4

Austin Achieve 4, Needville 0

Gainesville 3, Bridgeport 0

April 10 

Gainesville vs. Austin Achieve, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A Division I

Semifinals

April 4

Prosper Walnut Grove 5, El Paso Americas 1

San Antonio Southwest 5, Angleton 0

April 11

San Antonio Southwest vs. Prosper Walnut Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A Division II

Semifinals

April 3

Liberty Hill 2, Montgomery Lake Creek 2 (Liberty Hill wins in PKs, 9-8)

April 5

Dallas Highland Park 2, Saginaw 0

April 11

Liberty Hill vs. Dallas Highland Park, 1:30 p.m.

Class 6A Division I

Semifinals

April 4

Klein Cain 1, Plano West 1 (Klein Cains wins in PKs, 7-6)

Houstin Alief Elsik 1, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0

April 12

Klein Cain vs. Houston Alief Elsik, 6:30 p.m.

Class 6A Division II

Semifinals

April 4

Austin Vandegrift 2, Houston Strake Jesuit 0

April 5

Mesquite 1, Dallas Jesuit 1 (Mesquite wins 4-1 in PKs)

April 12

Austin Vandegrift vs. Mesquite, 1:30 p.m.

