DeSoto vs. North Crowley: Live score, updates of Texas high school football clash (9/6/2024)
DeSoto hosts North Crowley on Friday night for the game of the second week of the 2024 Texas high school football season.
The nationally ranked Eagles are the top ranked team in Texas while North Crowley is No. 5.
The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
1Q (LIVE): DESOTO VS. NORTH CROWLEY
PREGAME NOTES?
DeSoto has two four-star running backs in Deondrae Riden and Myson Johnson-Cook. And two four-star receivers in Daylon Singleton and Boobie Feaster. North Crowley, led by Chris Jimerson and Quinten Givens, may be able to match pace. But can its defense slow the Eagles?
About No. 1 DeSoto
Business as usual for DeSoto, which had no problems with Creekside (Ga.), as the Eagles rolled to a 70-0 win, their 23rd consecutive victory. While Riden and Singleton each had the exact same numbers running and catching the ball, respectively (111 yards), the Eagle newcomers were really ones to watch. New quarterback Kelden Ryan passed for 156 yards and two TDs and added 75 yards rushing and two TDs, while Myson Johnson-Cook, a sophomore transfer who played as a freshman in Illinois, rushed for two TDs.
About No. 5 North Crowley
The Panthers, who reached the 6A Division I semifinals last season before falling to eventual 6A DI champion Duncanville, can make a big statement this week when they take on the champs from 6A DII. North Crowley cleared its first hurdle last Saturday with a 29-21 win against a solid Lancaster squad as Jimerson threw for 212 yards and three TDs while adding 67 yards rushing. The Panthers also rushed for 253 yards, with Warren accounting for 129 of those.
