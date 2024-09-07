Atascocita vs. Katy: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (9/6/2024)
Houston area powers Atascocita and Katy square off in a ranked Texas high school football showdown in Week 2 of the 2024 season on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
About No. 12 Katy
In Week 1, the Tigers went to Dickson and won a 41-37 shootout while Tremayne Hill turned 28 carries into 121 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
About No. 7 Atascocita
Last week, Cardae Mack and Tory Blaylock each had two scores and the Eagles' ground gameoverwhelmed Lamar to the tune of 35-7.
