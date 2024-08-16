Vote: Who is the best offensive lineman in Texas high school football entering 2024?
Recently, SBLive took a look at several of the premier offensive linemen returning for the upcoming 2024 season in Texas high school football.
We’ve taken a look at quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, along with offensive linemen, in which we narrowed the list down to the 25 best in that category.
Now, we want to hear from you.
Texas high school football: Top 25 offensive linemen returning in 2024
Take a look at the top 25 offensive linemen in the Lone Star State and then scroll down to the poll below to cast your vote on who you think should be the winner. Voting closes on Friday, Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
(Did we miss anyone? See an oversight? Make your case to the editor at andy@scorebooklive.com)
TOP 25 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
DESEAN BRYANT, Duncanville, sr.
BRADY BUCHANAN, Corpus Christi Calallen, sr.
DEVIN CAGE, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
CONNOR CARTY, Prosper, sr.
JACKSON CHRISTIAN, Port Neches-Groves, sr.
KASH COURTNEY, Carthage, sr.
DEMETRIS DEAN II, Jasper, sr.
DREW EVERS, Flower Mound, jr.
MICHAEL FASUSI, Lewisville, sr.
HENRY FENUKU, North Crowley, sr.
JUSTIN FLORES, Beeville, sr.
RYAN FODJE, Cypress Bridgeland, sr.
MARCUS GARCIA, Denton Ryan, sr.
TY HAYWOOD, Denton Ryan, sr.
OWEN HOLLENBECK, Melissa, sr.
ZADEN KREMPIN, Prosper, jr.
JERALD MAYS, Pflugerville Weiss, jr.
PATRICK McMATH, Katy, sr.
DAY’JON MOORE, Willis, jr.
JONTE NEWMAN, Cypress Bridgeland, sr.
DRAMODD ODOMS, Houston Lamar, sr.
NICOLAS ROBERTSON, Spring Klein, jr.
LAMONT ROGERS, Mesquite Horn, sr.
LOGAN SCHRAM, Boerne, sr.
BYRON WASHINGTON, DeSoto, sr.
- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX