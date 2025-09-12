Utah High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 5
We’re already midway through the high school football season in Utah, and High School on SI Utah will have all the scores you need in one place.
Corner Canyon, ranked No. 11 in the High School on SI Power 25, returns to in-state action this week against Brighton. Besides that matchup, here are three other games to watch around the state.
Skyridge (4-0) at Cherry Creek (CO) (3-0)
The Falcons, ranked No. 4 in the Northwest Region by High School on SI, cross state lines to face the No. 2 Bruins in a mammoth showdown in Greenwood Village, Colo. Skyridge must find a way to slow University of Connecticut commit Jayden Fox, who run for 466 yards (14.6 per carry) and six touchdowns. The Falcons are led by BYU commit QB Kaneal Sweetwyne, who’s amassed 1,446 total yards, thrown for 19 touchdowns and run for five.
Crimson Cliffs (3-1) at Hurricane (3-1)
Hurricane hasn’t had a winning season since 2015, although the Tigers’ 5-7 finish a year ago was their best during that span. They’ll look to keep the good times rolling against the defending 4A champion Mustangs, who beat Hurricane 55-20 last year and has won their last five meetings.
Syracuse (3-1) at Alta (2-2)
The Titans are coming off their first loss of the season, a 42-38 defeat to Idaho’s No. 1 team Rigby, and will look to rebound against an opponent they haven’t faced since 2012. Watch for Syracuse QB Ledger Wight (1,164 total yards, 16 combined touchdowns) to have a big night.