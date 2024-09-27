Vermont high school football computer rankings (9/27/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Vermont high school football season is here and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season for the state.
Coming in at the No. 1 spot in the latest Division 1 rankings are the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks after a dominant 52-0 victory over Bellows Free Academy on Friday night. Right behind them is undefeated Rutland at No. 2.
A quick look at the Division 2 rankings have two undefeated teams at the top. Rice Memorial holding the No. 1 spot with Fair Haven tailing at No. 2.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 10 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Vermont football computer rankings, as of September 25, 2024:
VERMONT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
>> DIVISION 1
>> DIVISON 2
>> DIVISION 3
-- Robin Erickson