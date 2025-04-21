NFL Draft bridges champion TreVeyon Henderson’s journey from Virginia high school hero to game's highest level

Back in 2019, TreVeyon Henderson led Hopewell to a Class 3 state title during his junior season.



He finished with 20 carries for 224 yards and three TDs to go with 29 yards receiving and another score in a 35-7 win over Lord Botetourt. @TreVeyonH4 | @OhioStateFB | @HopewellFB pic.twitter.com/RW6ELCCYQQ