Fantasy Sports

TreVeyon Henderson NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

TreVeyon Henderson’s dynamic skill set and speed make him a promising change-of-pace back as he enters the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shawn Childs

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Will Howard (not pictured) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Will Howard (not pictured) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

TreVeyon Henderson’s collegiate career at Ohio State saw him showcase his potential as a dynamic running back, though injuries and limited usage prevented him from reaching his full ceiling. As he transitions to the NFL, Henderson’s speed, pass-catching ability, and skill set make him an intriguing option for teams seeking a versatile change-of-pace back, with the potential to thrive in the right system.

TreVeyon Henderson Fantasy Football Outlook

Over four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson worked as a rotational runner. He missed five games in 2022 (broken foot) and three in 2023 (ribs issue). His freshman season (1,560 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 27 catches on 210 touches) painted him as a future impact player. 

Unfortunately, Henderson never surpassed this success in any category except yards per rush in 2024 (7.1 – 6.8 in 2021). His career ended with 5,614 combined yards, 48 touchdowns, and 77 catches. The Buckeyes gave him 171 chances last season, leading to 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 27 catches. Ohio State never gave him more than 12 rushes in a game in 2024, resulting in no outcomes with 100 yards rushing.

At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power. 

Henderson will be a player of interest for an NFL team looking for a change of pace back with value in the passing game. He’ll offer playable fantasy stats as an RB2 in the correct system. His overall game has a chance to beat expectations, but I don’t believe his touches will reach RB1 status without an injury to another back. I view him as a winning fit for the Kansas City Chiefs (Pick 31).

More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:

Ashton Jeanty Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Will Howard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Riley Leonard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyle McCord Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Shough Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinn Ewers Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Milroe Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxson Dart Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Cam Ward Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Harris Scouring Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Bond Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL