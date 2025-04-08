TreVeyon Henderson NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
TreVeyon Henderson’s collegiate career at Ohio State saw him showcase his potential as a dynamic running back, though injuries and limited usage prevented him from reaching his full ceiling. As he transitions to the NFL, Henderson’s speed, pass-catching ability, and skill set make him an intriguing option for teams seeking a versatile change-of-pace back, with the potential to thrive in the right system.
TreVeyon Henderson Fantasy Football Outlook
Over four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson worked as a rotational runner. He missed five games in 2022 (broken foot) and three in 2023 (ribs issue). His freshman season (1,560 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 27 catches on 210 touches) painted him as a future impact player.
Unfortunately, Henderson never surpassed this success in any category except yards per rush in 2024 (7.1 – 6.8 in 2021). His career ended with 5,614 combined yards, 48 touchdowns, and 77 catches. The Buckeyes gave him 171 chances last season, leading to 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 27 catches. Ohio State never gave him more than 12 rushes in a game in 2024, resulting in no outcomes with 100 yards rushing.
At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power.
Henderson will be a player of interest for an NFL team looking for a change of pace back with value in the passing game. He’ll offer playable fantasy stats as an RB2 in the correct system. His overall game has a chance to beat expectations, but I don’t believe his touches will reach RB1 status without an injury to another back. I view him as a winning fit for the Kansas City Chiefs (Pick 31).
