Virginia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Virginia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
VHSL High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Essex (7-0)
2. Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] (9-0)
3. Giles (6-1)
4. Craig County (8-0)
5. Chilhowie (6-1)
6. Sussex Central (6-1)
7. Northampton (6-1)
8. Rye Cove (5-2)
9. Northumberland (5-2)
10. Rappahannock (4-2)
11. Holston (6-2)
12. Wythe (5-3)
13. Riverheads (4-3)
14. Altavista Combined School (4-3)
15. Northwood (6-2)
16. Bath County (4-2)
17. Honaker (3-4)
18. Chincoteague (3-4)
19. Grayson County (3-3)
20. Rural Retreat (3-3)
21. Luray (4-3)
22. Buffalo Gap (3-5)
23. Narrows (2-5)
24. Twin Springs (5-3)
25. Hurley (4-4)
VHSL High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Glenvar (8-0)
2. Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] (7-0)
3. Strasburg (6-1)
4. Armstrong (8-0)
5. Lunenburg Central (7-0)
6. Poquoson (7-1)
7. Gate City (6-1)
8. Ridgeview (6-1)
9. Floyd County (6-1)
10. Lebanon (6-1)
11. Stuarts Draft (6-2)
12. Gretna (5-1)
13. Buckingham (6-1)
14. Virginia (5-2)
15. Nottoway (7-1)
16. King William (5-3)
17. Southampton (6-2)
18. Central (4-3)
19. Windsor (6-2)
20. Richlands (4-3)
21. Radford (4-3)
22. Thomas Jefferson (4-3)
23. Appomattox County (4-3)
24. Graham (4-3)
25. James River (4-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Broadway (7-1)
2. Liberty Christian (5-1)
3. Turner Ashby (6-1)
4. Wilson Memorial (6-1)
5. Heritage (6-1)
6. Magna Vista (7-0)
7. Kettle Run (6-1)
8. Lord Botetourt (6-1)
9. Alleghany (6-1)
10. New Kent (5-2)
11. Lake Taylor (7-1)
12. Petersburg (5-2)
13. Northside (5-2)
14. Byrd (5-2)
15. Tabb (5-2)
16. Carroll County (5-2)
17. Culpeper County (5-2)
18. Abingdon (4-3)
19. Skyline (4-3)
20. James Monroe (5-2)
21. Spotswood (4-3)
22. Fluvanna County (4-3)
23. East Rockingham (5-2)
24. Western Albemarle (5-2)
25. Brentsville District (4-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Dinwiddie (8-0)
2. George Washington (6-1)
3. Jefferson Forest (6-1)
4. Louisa County (7-0)
5. Handley (6-1)
6. Lafayette (7-1)
7. Huguenot (6-1)
8. Caroline (7-0)
9. Varina (5-2)
10. Loudoun County (7-1)
11. Loudoun Valley (6-1)
12. Courtland (6-1)
13. Woodgrove (5-2)
14. Hanover (6-1)
15. Hampton (5-1)
16. Warhill (5-2)
17. Sherando (4-3)
18. Wood (6-2)
19. Phoebus (3-2)
20. Spotsylvania (4-3)
21. Liberty (4-3)
22. Churchland (5-3)
23. Blacksburg (4-3)
24. Tuscarora (4-3)
25. Smithfield (3-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Green Run (8-0)
2. Stone Bridge (6-1)
3. Maury (6-1)
4. Riverbend (7-0)
5. Henry (7-1)
6. King's Fork (6-1)
7. Fleming (5-2)
8. Highland Springs (5-2)
9. Indian River (6-1)
10. Warwick (6-2)
11. Hermitage (6-1)
12. Midlothian (6-2)
13. Briar Woods (4-1)
14. Nansemond River (6-1)
15. Kempsville (5-2)
16. Meadowbrook (5-2)
17. Cox (5-2)
18. John Champe (4-3)
19. James River (5-2)
20. Salem (5-3)
21. Glen Allen (5-3)
22. Bayside (5-2)
23. Freedom (5-2)
24. Norview (5-3)
25. Kellam (4-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Lake Braddock (7-0)
2. Oscar Smith (6-1)
3. Manchester (7-0)
4. Battlefield (6-1)
5. Colonial Forge (7-1)
6. North Stafford (6-2)
7. Dale (6-1)
8. Centreville (5-1)
9. Westfield (5-2)
10. Woodbridge (6-1)
11. Independence (5-2)
12. Gar-Field (5-2)
13. South Lakes (5-2)
14. Patriot (5-2)
15. Langley (5-2)
16. Charles J. Colgan (6-1)
17. West Springfield (5-2)
18. South County (4-3)
19. Fairfax (4-3)
20. Falls Church (6-1)
21. Madison (3-4)
22. Bird (4-4)
23. Forest Park (4-4)
24. Alexandria City (5-3)
25. Stafford (4-3)
