Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from this week of Virginia high school football

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Abingdon 17, Gate City 28

Alleghany 36, Greenbrier East 26

Amherst County 19, Mecklenburg County 0

Armstrong 52, Hertford County 0

Atlee 23, Godwin 21

Auburn 29, Fort Chiswell 13

Bassett 52, Dan River 14

Battlefield 20, South Lakes 16

Benedictine 62, Blue Ridge 0

Bird 46, Monacan 6

Bland-Rocky Gap 42, Twin Valley 28

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40, Greenbrier Christian Academy 22

Broadway 26, Central 13

Brookville 49, Halifax County 0

Brunswick Academy 64, Broadwater Academy 0

Buckingham 55, Campbell 0

Byrd 38, Christiansburg 0

Carroll County 71, Galax 0

Catoctin 20, Clarke County 0

Cave Spring 3, Glenvar 49

Centreville 38, Yorktown 14

Charles J. Colgan 64, Unity Reed 8

Charlottesville 48, John Marshall 6

Chatham 26, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 19

Chilhowie 27, Narrows 0

Chincoteague 33, Rappahannock County 14

Churchland 47, Granby 18

Colonial Beach 8, Franklin 12

Colonial Forge 47, Gainesville 14

Collegiate 33, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 0

Cosby 58, Richmond City School of the Arts 0

Courtland 42, Orange County 0

Cox 48, First Colonial 7

Culpeper County 6, Wood 24

Deep Creek 0, King's Fork 34

Dinwiddie 28, Highland Springs 21

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 36, Rural Retreat 35

Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 32

Eastern View 27, Woodgrove 48

Essex 38, King William 13

Fairfax 35, Robinson 14

Falls Church 23, McLean 22

Fauquier 13, Liberty 34

Fleming 34, Salem 13

Floyd County 32, Blacksburg 20

Fluvanna County 35, Chancellor 34

Fork Union Military Academy 22, St. Anne's-Belfield 51

Forest Park 22, Lake Braddock 28

Fort Defiance 41, Waynesboro 0

Franklin 12, Colonial Beach 8

Freedom 37, Rock Ridge 10

Freeman 0, Hanover 7

Gate City 28, Abingdon 17

George Washington 17, Glass 13

Giles 52, Grundy 6

Glenvar 49, Cave Spring 3

Grayson County 45, Tazewell 3

Great Bridge 7, Indian River 28

Green Run 74, Princess Anne 0

Gretna 38, Tunstall 12

Hampton 60, Menchville 7

Hanover 7, Freeman 0

Heritage 42, Appomattox County 14

Highland Springs 21, Dinwiddie 28

Independence 42, Briar Woods 0

Indian River 28, Great Bridge 7

James Monroe 20, Massaponax 30

James River 35, McCluer 7

Jamestown 16, Warhill 56

Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy 7

Kempsville 37, Bayside 20

Kenston Forest 12, Wake Christian Academy 14

Kettle Run 36, Skyline 0

King's Fork 34, Deep Creek 0

Lafayette 35, New Kent 8

Lake Braddock 28, Forest Park 22

Lake Taylor 39, Deep Run 7

Langley 6, Westfield 24

Lebanon 53, Marion 22

Liberty 34, Fauquier 13

Lord Botetourt 49, Altavista Combined School 21

Loudoun Valley 35, Heritage 0

Lunenburg Central 54, Brunswick 14

Luray 48, Monroe 27

Lynn Camp 34, Thomas Walker 14

Madison 28, West Springfield 17

Magna Vista 41, Rustburg 13

Manchester 34, James River 13

Manassas Park 12, Park View 32

Manor 50, Lakeland 6

Marshall 41, Justice 0

Martinsburg 70, Woodson 6

Massaponax 30, James Monroe 20

Maury 38, Bishop McNamara 35

Mechanicsville 46, Tucker 6

Midlothian 31, Powhatan 7

Monticello 16, Rocktown High School 7

Mount Vernon 53, Freedom 0

Nansemond River 61, Grassfield 0

Norfolk Academy 41, Atlantic Shores Christian 12

Norfolk Christian 12, First Flight 30

North Stafford 40, Gar-Field 7

Northampton 24, Surry County 6

Northside 59, Hidden Valley 0

Northumberland 52, Charles City 0

Northwood 32, Eastern Montgomery 22

Norview 26, Woodside 6

Oakton 27, Woodson 3

Park View 32, Manassas Park 12

Patrick County 55, North Stokes 7

Patrick Henry 25, Burton 8

Petersburg 20, Southampton 30

Phoebus 49, Denbigh 7

Poquoson 21, Tabb 10

Potomac Falls 13, Tuscarora 6

Richlands 42, Lee 14

River View 42, Hurley 16

Riverside 35, Dominion 0

Riverbend 70, King George 0

Rye Cove 48, Honaker 28

Sherando 14, Jefferson 0

Smithfield 42, Bruton 0

Snow Hill 8, Nandua 0

Southampton 30, Petersburg 20

Spotswood 35, Madison County 14

St. Anne's-Belfield 51, Fork Union Military Academy 22

Stafford 51, Osbourn Park 0

Staunton 14, Rockbridge County 7

Staunton River 41, Liberty 20

Stone Bridge 35, John Champe 7

Strasburg 41, Warren County 18

Stuarts Draft 29, Riverheads 13

Tallwood 25, Ocean Lakes 7

Thomas Jefferson 42, Amelia County 7

Varina 51, Norcom 0

Virginia 40, Wythe 10

Wake Christian Academy 14, Kenston Forest 12

Wakefield 34, Lewis 20

Warhill 56, Jamestown 16

Washington-Liberty 35, Edison 0

Western Branch 30, Hickory 13

Westfield 24, Langley 6

Wilson Memorial 35, Buffalo Gap 18

Windsor 50, Middlesex 16

Wood 24, Culpeper County 6

Woodbridge 34, Dunbar 0

Woodgrove 48, Eastern View 27

