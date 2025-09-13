Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Abingdon 17, Gate City 28
Alleghany 36, Greenbrier East 26
Amherst County 19, Mecklenburg County 0
Armstrong 52, Hertford County 0
Atlee 23, Godwin 21
Auburn 29, Fort Chiswell 13
Bassett 52, Dan River 14
Battlefield 20, South Lakes 16
Benedictine 62, Blue Ridge 0
Bird 46, Monacan 6
Bland-Rocky Gap 42, Twin Valley 28
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40, Greenbrier Christian Academy 22
Broadway 26, Central 13
Brookville 49, Halifax County 0
Brunswick Academy 64, Broadwater Academy 0
Buckingham 55, Campbell 0
Byrd 38, Christiansburg 0
Carroll County 71, Galax 0
Catoctin 20, Clarke County 0
Cave Spring 3, Glenvar 49
Centreville 38, Yorktown 14
Charles J. Colgan 64, Unity Reed 8
Charlottesville 48, John Marshall 6
Chatham 26, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 19
Chilhowie 27, Narrows 0
Chincoteague 33, Rappahannock County 14
Churchland 47, Granby 18
Colonial Forge 47, Gainesville 14
Collegiate 33, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 0
Cosby 58, Richmond City School of the Arts 0
Courtland 42, Orange County 0
Cox 48, First Colonial 7
Culpeper County 6, Wood 24
Deep Creek 0, King's Fork 34
Dinwiddie 28, Highland Springs 21
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 36, Rural Retreat 35
Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 32
Eastern View 27, Woodgrove 48
Essex 38, King William 13
Fairfax 35, Robinson 14
Falls Church 23, McLean 22
Fauquier 13, Liberty 34
Fleming 34, Salem 13
Floyd County 32, Blacksburg 20
Fluvanna County 35, Chancellor 34
Fork Union Military Academy 22, St. Anne's-Belfield 51
Forest Park 22, Lake Braddock 28
Fort Defiance 41, Waynesboro 0
Freedom 37, Rock Ridge 10
Freeman 0, Hanover 7
George Washington 17, Glass 13
Giles 52, Grundy 6
Grayson County 45, Tazewell 3
Great Bridge 7, Indian River 28
Green Run 74, Princess Anne 0
Gretna 38, Tunstall 12
Hampton 60, Menchville 7
Heritage 42, Appomattox County 14
Independence 42, Briar Woods 0
James Monroe 20, Massaponax 30
James River 35, McCluer 7
Jamestown 16, Warhill 56
Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy 7
Kempsville 37, Bayside 20
Kenston Forest 12, Wake Christian Academy 14
Kettle Run 36, Skyline 0
Lafayette 35, New Kent 8
Lake Taylor 39, Deep Run 7
Langley 6, Westfield 24
Lebanon 53, Marion 22
Lord Botetourt 49, Altavista Combined School 21
Loudoun Valley 35, Heritage 0
Lunenburg Central 54, Brunswick 14
Luray 48, Monroe 27
Lynn Camp 34, Thomas Walker 14
Madison 28, West Springfield 17
Magna Vista 41, Rustburg 13
Manchester 34, James River 13
Manassas Park 12, Park View 32
Manor 50, Lakeland 6
Marshall 41, Justice 0
Martinsburg 70, Woodson 6
Maury 38, Bishop McNamara 35
Mechanicsville 46, Tucker 6
Midlothian 31, Powhatan 7
Monticello 16, Rocktown High School 7
Mount Vernon 53, Freedom 0
Nansemond River 61, Grassfield 0
Norfolk Academy 41, Atlantic Shores Christian 12
Norfolk Christian 12, First Flight 30
North Stafford 40, Gar-Field 7
Northampton 24, Surry County 6
Northside 59, Hidden Valley 0
Northumberland 52, Charles City 0
Norview 26, Woodside 6
Oakton 27, Woodson 3
Patrick County 55, North Stokes 7
Patrick Henry 25, Burton 8
Petersburg 20, Southampton 30
Phoebus 49, Denbigh 7
Poquoson 21, Tabb 10
Potomac Falls 13, Tuscarora 6
Richlands 42, Lee 14
River View 42, Hurley 16
Riverside 35, Dominion 0
Riverbend 70, King George 0
Rye Cove 48, Honaker 28
Sherando 14, Jefferson 0
Smithfield 42, Bruton 0
Snow Hill 8, Nandua 0
Spotswood 35, Madison County 14
Stafford 51, Osbourn Park 0
Staunton 14, Rockbridge County 7
Staunton River 41, Liberty 20
Stone Bridge 35, John Champe 7
Strasburg 41, Warren County 18
Stuarts Draft 29, Riverheads 13
Tallwood 25, Ocean Lakes 7
Thomas Jefferson 42, Amelia County 7
Varina 51, Norcom 0
Virginia 40, Wythe 10
Wakefield 34, Lewis 20
Washington-Liberty 35, Edison 0
Western Branch 30, Hickory 13
Wilson Memorial 35, Buffalo Gap 18
Windsor 50, Middlesex 16
Woodbridge 34, Dunbar 0
