High School on SI Northwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 29, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Utah’s top teams got the week off with first-round byes in the state playoffs, which led to no movement in this week’s Top 10.
No. 1 Cherry Creek won its second straight game by a 42-0 score, this time to Smoky Hill, as it readies for its season finale and what it hopes is a long run in the Colorado playoffs, while No. 2 West Linn beat Three Rivers League rival Tualatin in a matchup of High School on SI Oregon ranked teams.
Oregon and Washington are in the final weeks of their regular seasons, while Idaho, Wyoming and Montana kick off their postseasons this weekend.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).
High School on SI Northwest Region Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
1. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Smoky Hill (Aurora, Colo.) 42-0
This week: at Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
2. West Linn (Ore.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Tualatin (Ore.) 52-28
This week: at Oregon City (Ore.)
3. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (8-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Layton (Utah), 6A playoffs
4. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Spanaway Lake (Wash.) 28-12
This week: vs. Puyallup (Wash.)
5. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (10-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. East (Salt Lake City), Utah 4A playoffs
6. Willamette (Eugene, Ore.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. North Salem (Ore.) 35-13
This week: vs. South Salem (Ore.)
7. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Oregon City (Ore.) 48-0
This week: at Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.)
8. Lake Stevens (Wash.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Kamiak (Mukilteo, Wash.) 49-6
This week: vs. Arlington ( Wash.)
9. Davis (Kaysville, Utah) (9-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Bingham (Utah), Utah 6A playoffs
10. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 54-7
This week: vs. Castle View (Castle Rock, Colo.)
Under Consideration
Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)
Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)
Herriman (West Herriman, Utah)
Mountain Ridge (Herriman, Utah)
O’Dea (Seattle)
Ralston Valley (Arvada, Colo.)
Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)
Summit (Bend, Ore.)
Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)
