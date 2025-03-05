Washington high school (WIAA) 2A and 1A state basketball: Live updates and notes from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Two dozen boys and girls basketball teams continue their pursuit toward the state championship.
With regionals in the rear-view mirror, the Class 2A and 1A action heads to the Yakima Valley SunDome, and begins Wednesday with eight loser-out contests on each court.
The winners of Wednesday's game advance to the quarterfinals. Semifinals are set Friday, with Saturday's championships beginning at 3 p.m. with the 1A girls, and the 2A boys capping the week at 9.
Lynden is the top seed in both the 2A fields, with the boys looking for a four-peat and the undefeated girls eying back-to-back titles in a bracket that has two other unbeatens in 2022 and '23 champion Ellensburg and Deer Park, the runner-up in 1A a year ago.
Annie Wright's boys had their title hopes dashed by Zillah in the final seconds of last year's title game, but the top seeds are heavy favorites this year with a stellar lineup. Perennial power Lynden Christian is top-seeded in the girls field, which appears wide open.
SBLive will keep up with the action beginning with the 9 a.m. contests until the action wraps up late in the night.
Here's a rundown of Wednesday's schedule:
2A BOYS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)
Game 1: No. 11 Columbia River (19-5) vs. No. 6 Lakewood (18-7), 9 a.m. Winner No. 5 Selah (20-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Game 2: No. 10 Prosser (20-7) vs. No. 7 Foster (18-8), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays No. 1 Lynden (24-1) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: No. 12 Franklin Pierce (20-4) vs. No. 4 West Valley of Spokane (20-4), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays No. 3 Bremerton (19-5) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
Game 3: No. 9 Sequim (19-4) vs. No. 8 Mark Morris (20-4), 2 p.m. Winner plays No. 2 R.A Long (23-1) on Thursday at 2 p.m.
2A GIRLS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)
Game 1: No. 11 Eatonville (20-3) vs. No. 6 Prosser (21-5), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays No. 5 Archbishop Murphy (23-2) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Game 2: No. 10 seed Port Angeles (18-6) vs. No. 7 Columbia River (20-4), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays No. 1 Lynden (25-0) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 12 North Mason (16-8) vs. No. 4 W.F. West (23-2) , 7:15 p.m. Winner plays No. 3 Deer Park (24-0) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Game 4: No. 9 Woodland (18-4) vs. No. 8 Bainbridge (19-6), 9 p.m. Winner plays No. 2 Ellensburg (25-0) on Thursday at 9 p.m.
1A BOYS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)
Game 1: No. 11 Cashmere (19-8) vs. No. 6 Seton Catholic (18-6), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays No. 4 Zillah (20-4) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Game 2: No. 15 Overlake (15-9) vs. No. 7 Meridian (17-8), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays No. 1 Annie Wright (20-2) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 12 Bellevue Christian (19-5) vs. No. 5 King's (18-5), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Lynden Christian (22-2) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Game 4: No. 9 Chelan (22-5) vs. No. 8 Bear Creek (18-6), 9 p.m. Winner plays No. 2 2 Royal (24-1) on Thursday at 9 p.m.
1A GIRLS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)
Game 1: No. 11 Wapato (15-10) vs No. 3 Zillah (20-4), 9 a.m. Winner plays No. 4 King's (18-7) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Game 2: No. 10 Montesano (18-7) vs. No. 7 Cashmere (17-8), 10:30 a.m. No. 1 Lynden Christian (21-3) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: No. 13 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (14-8) vs. No. 5 Annie Wright (19-6), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays No. 6 Seton Catholic (19-6) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
Game 4: No. 9 Nooksack Valley (17-8) vs. No. 8 Naches Valley (20-6), 2 p.m. Winner plays No. 2 Bellevue Christian (22-2) on Thursday at 2 p.m.