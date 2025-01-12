High School On SI 2024 All-State West Virginia's Football Award Winners
There were first-time state champions, repeat winners - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall.
And now it is time for High School On SI West Virginia to release its individual award winners, including the player and coach of the year honorees.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI WEST VIRGINIA'S 2024 ALL-STATE INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Player of the Year: Koi Fagan, QB, Martinsburg, Sr.
Fagan made the strongest case of being the top player on this list with the kind of numbers he's provided this season for the Bulldogs and leading them to the AAAA state title and a 14-0 record. Quarterbacking the state's top team, Fagan finished with 2,113 yards and 30 touchdowns. On the ground, Fagan has rushed for 1,382 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. The quarterback just recently received well deserved offers from Marshall and West Virginia, respectively.
Offensive Player of the Year: Connor Lambert, RB, Wahama, Sr.
The amount of times Lambert was finding team's opposing endzones this season was eye-popping when you dig into the numbers. The Wahama senior running back was phenomenal out of the backfield, carrying the ball 154 times for 2,331 yards and scoring an astounding 45 times. Catching the ball out of the backfield, Lambert hauled in 14 passes for 328 yards and six touchdowns. Scoring 51 total touchdowns was the most of any player in the state, making Lambert an easy pick here.
Defensive Player of the Year: LeQues Strother, LB, Mingo Central, Sr.
Taking a look back at all of the terrific defensive ball players throughout the state, one player really stood out flying around to the football and that was Strother. The senior backer was among one of the leaders in the tackling category, racking up 141 tackles, 18 going for loss, 10 sacks, forcing five fumbles, recovering three and breaking up three passes. Strother was really all over the field defensively and his numbers speak for themselves.
Coach of the Year: David Walker, Martinsburg
Many might say it's easy when you're at the top, but for Walker and his team, staying there and taking everyone's best shot is even tougher. The Bulldogs went undefeated at 14-0, finishing the season off with the AAAA state championship after seeing the playoffs delayed due to an injunction against the WVSSAC. Walker held his team together and notched multipe one-score victories over rival Spring Mills.
