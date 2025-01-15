Spring Mills (West Virginia) Snaps Morgantown 50-Game Home Win Streak
Dating back to the 2021-2022 season, Morgantown's boys basketball team has won every single home game they've played in.
50 straight victories.
All of that ended on Tuesday night when Spring Mills defeated Morgantown, 57-40, in a game that could end up being the Class AAAA state championship come later this winter. Akwasi Opoku-Achampong the charge for Spring Mills with a game-high 18 points.
The victory is a sweet one for Spring Mills (8-0), which came up just three points short of defeating Morgantown (5-1) for the AAAA last winter.
Now, with a victory under their belt against Morgantown, Spring Mills look to be confident as the season progresses. The Cardinals improved to 8-0 on the season after Tuesday night's result.
