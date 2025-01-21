High School

WVSSAC Football State Championship Finals see largest turnout since 2016

Per Gazette-Mail Sports' Taylor Kennedy, the football state title games yielded more than 10,000 fans

Andy Villamarzo

West Virginia high school football
West Virginia high school football / WCHS TV

When it comes to folks attending the high school football state championship games in West Virginia, the governing body is seeing an uptick when it comes to drawing fans come title time.

According to an X post by Gazette-Mail Sports' Taylor Kennedy, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) saw a significant turnout for the 2024 state finals in Charleston, with a total overall attendance of 10,265 fans.

The Class AAA state championship game between Bridgeport and Herbert Hoover drew the largest crowd, with over 3,100 attendees on hand. Bridgeport-Herbert Hoover tilt even out-drew the AAAA title game between Martinsburg-Spring Mills.

Even when comparing the combined attendance of Classes A to AAA, Charleston's state championship event surpassed previous Wheeling crowds since 2016.

The increase to four games from the usual three might have also contributed to the higher attendance numbers. Logistically, Charleston has been suggested as the better location for state championship games due to accessibility issues with other venues like Wheeling Park's high school field.

Andy Villamarzo
