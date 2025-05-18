Carli Moldenhauer of Oconomowoc voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top outfielder of 2025
Congratulations to Oconomowoc senior Carli Moldenhauer for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top softball outfielder for 2025.
In an enthusiastic, fan voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 talented outfielders from throughout the state) May 10-May 17, the Oconomowoc Raccoons' standout center fielder came out on top of an exciting, spirited race.
The Classic 8 Conference second-team all-league selection, all-district honorable mention, and Ripon College recruit, helped the Raccoons to the WIAA regional finals last season.
Oconomowoc is currently in third place in the league standings with a 9-4 record and 15-8 overall. The Raccoons have won three of their last four games. Moldenhauer recently celebrated her birthday by reaching the prestigious 100 career-hit milestone during the Fond du Lac Triangular on May 10.
Moldenhauer received 41% of the vote to claim top honors, Jefferson senior Hildie Dempsey was second (31%), Whitnall senior Nataliha Oleniczak placed third (7%), Muskego sophomore Samantha Brunner took fourth (5%), and Kaukauna junior Paige Bodenheimer was fifth (4%). There were more than 17,000 votes registered in the week-long poll.
