Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 46 games schedules across the Madison metro area between Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The two ranked matchups consist of No. 2 Waunakee hosting unbeaten Monona Grove and No.15 Darlington hosting Mineral Point.
Madison High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
La Follette vs Craig, 7:00 PM
Madison High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 2 Waunakee taking on Monona Grove. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Scoreboard.
Highland vs Belmont, 7:00 PM
Hillsboro vs Ithaca, 7:00 PM
Necedah vs Cashton, 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs Monroe, 7:00 PM
Westfield Area vs Johnson Creek, 7:00 PM
Royall vs New Lisbon, 7:00 PM
River Valley vs Brodhead / Juda, 7:00 PM
Black Hawk vs River Ridge, 7:00 PM
Wauzeka-Steuben vs Iowa-Grant, 7:00 PM
Mauston vs Wautoma, 7:00 PM
Monona Grove vs Waunakee, 7:00 PM
Sauk Prairie vs Watertown, 7:00 PM
Cambridge vs Poynette, 7:00 PM
Middleton vs Madison Memorial, 7:00 PM
Riverdale vs Potosi, 7:00 PM
Portage vs Plymouth, 7:00 PM
Platteville vs Prairie du Chien, 7:00 PM
Parker vs Verona, 7:00 PM
Pardeeville vs Marshall, 7:00 PM
Fall River/Rio Co-op vs Waterloo, 7:00 PM
Sun Prairie West vs Milton, 7:00 PM
Stoughton vs Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Pecatonica vs Boscobel, 7:00 PM
Southwestern vs Fennimore, 7:00 PM
Turner vs Big Foot, 7:00 PM
Nekoosa vs Berlin, 7:00 PM
Beloit Memorial vs Waterford, 7:00 PM
Oregon vs Sun Prairie East, 7:00 PM
Randolph vs Lourdes, 7:00 PM
Evansville vs East Troy, 7:00 PM
Lodi vs Columbus, 7:00 PM
West vs East, 7:00 PM
Dodgeville vs New Glarus / Monticello, 7:00 PM
Cambria-Friesland vs Dodgeland, 7:00 PM
Tomah vs Baraboo, 7:00 PM
Richland Center vs Lancaster, 7:00 PM
Edgerton vs Delavan-Darien, 7:00 PM
Fort Atkinson vs DeForest, 7:00 PM
Markesan vs Deerfield, 7:00 PM
La Crosse Central vs Reedsburg, 7:00 PM
Mineral Point vs Darlington, 7:00 PM
Belleville vs Cuba City, 7:00 PM
Edgewood vs Kewaskum, 7:00 PM
Adams-Friendship vs Wisconsin Dells, 7:00 PM
Winnebago vs Clinton, 7:00 PM
