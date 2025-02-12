Top 15 Wisconsin high school boys ice hockey state rankings (2/12/2025)
There was no movement in the rankings for the first seven spots, but the upcoming week is in store for many matchups within this tier of the Top 25.
This past week, there were also some notable matchups:
High School on SI has the Wisconsin top 15 boys ice hockey teams as we get into the middle of February.
1. Stevens Point (23-0-0)
Previous rank: 1st
It's 23 straight for the Panthers, and they are still the ones to beat in Wisconsin high school boys hockey. They took out Wisconsin Rapids (8-1), Verona (8-1), and Marshfield (14-1) to get to number 23. They play Fond du Lac next (Feb. 14).
2. Brookfield (20-3-1)
Previous rank: 2nd
The Stars continue their winning streak to six games, but it wasn't easy getting it done. They just scratched out a victory against Marquette (7-6) on Friday, but then they took care of business against University School (7-3). They get No. 4 Fond du Lac Springs following (Feb. 14).
3. Neenah/Hortonsville/Menesha (18-4-1)
Previous rank: 3rd
The Rockets had three games this past week, winning easily against Oshkosh (15-0), shutting out Homestead (5-0) on the road, and defending their No. 3 spot by just beating Fond du Lac Springs (2-1). More difficult opponents are ahead for them, as they get No. 5 Wausau West next (Feb. 13).
4. Fond du Lac Springs (19-3-1)
Previous rank: 4th
The Ledgers started the week hot, getting six goals in both matchups against Waupun (6-3) and Fond du Lac (6-1). However, the four game streak ended in an attempt to move up the rankings, losing to No. 3 Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha (1-2). They face No. 2 Brookfield next (Feb. 14).
5. Wausau West (17-5-0)
Previous rank: 5th
Ever since the Warriors lost a tough matchup against No. 1 Stevens Point, they've been winners of their last five games, three of them being this week. They squeezed out a victory against D.C. Everest (2-1), shut out Eau Claire North (3-0), and took care of Wisconsin Rapids (6-2). They return to the ice again when they play No. 3 Neenah/Hortonsville/Menesha (Feb. 13).
6. New Richmond (17-5-0)
Previous rank: 6th
The Tigers have gone 3-0 in the past week, beating River Falls (7-4) on the road, Menomonie (8-1) back in New Richmond, and No. 9 Hudson (10-6). They face Chippewa Falls next (Feb. 13).
7. Tomahawk (19-3-0)
Previous rank: 7th
The Hatchets have brought their winning streak into the double digits (10), keeping their No.7 spot on lock and representing the top team in Division 2. They had two games, shutting out Rhinelander (9-0). and Northland Pines (6-0). Their next game is against Mosinee (Feb. 15).
8. Madison Edgewood (17-6-0)
Previous rank: 10th
The Crusaders were busy this week, taking on four games in just seven days, with many of them being on the road. However, this didn't phase them. They improve their win streak to 11 games and move two spots up in the Top 15. They defeated Sauk Prairie (7-0), Monona Grove (10-1), Madison West (3-0), and Milton (13-2). They get University School next (Feb. 13)
9. Notre Dame (14-7-1)
Previous rank: 8th
The Tritons only had one matchup this past week, taking out De Pere (8-2) on the road. They move one spot back because of the recent success from Madison Edgewood. Their next game is against Verona (Feb. 11).
10. Hudson (14-8-0)
Previous rank: 9th
The Raiders have had four games in the last seven days. It started with facing a tough team early in No. 12 Eau Claire Memorial, but they didn't have much problem (12-0). They beat River Falls (8-6) in a close matchup on Thursday. Since, they have lost two straight and are showing signs of a decline, losing to East Ridge (4-5) and No. 6 New Richmond (6-10). Next up for them is Rice Lake (Feb. 13).
11. Eau Claire Memorial (12-9-2)
Previous rank: 11th
The Abes last week had a rough start, getting shut out by Hudson (0-12), but they bounced back against Rice Lake (9-3) and finished the sweep against Eau Claire North (8-3). Memorial's Mack Diggins scored four times in this contest. Next up is Menomonie (Feb. 13).
12. Arrowhead (20-3-0)
Previous rank: 12th
The Warhawks improve their win streak to 15 games, get their 20th win this season, and move to No. 11 in the Top 15. They beat Cedarburg (8-2), Madison Memorial (8-5), and Fond du Lac (3-1) to get to this feat. Next up for them is Middleton (Feb. 13).
13. Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago (18-6-0)
Previous rank: Unranked
KMMO shoots into the Top 15 after taking out Kenosha (8-3) on Friday and then Madison West (6-5) on Tuesday, making it their seven straight win. Next on the schedule for them is Whitefish Bay (Feb. 18).
14. Amery (17-6-0)
Previous rank: 15th
The Warriors lost their first game in awhile last week, but since then they have won four straight games. This week they went on the road and defeated St. Paul Johnson (3-2), and then they went back home to took care of Spooner (3-1) and Regis/Altoona/McDonell (7-2). Somerset is coming to town for their next matchup (Feb. 15).
15. University School of Milwaukee (14-7-0)
Previous rank: 13th
The Wildcats are starting to get into a skid, threatening their spot in the Top 15. They lost both games this past week, but they were to strong opponents in Verona (2-3) and Brookfield (3-7). They get a chance to make their case to stay in the Top 15 against No. 8 Madison Edgewood (Feb. 13).
-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn