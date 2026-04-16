Top 25 Wisconsin High School Softball Rankings - April 16, 2026

With the exciting, highly anticipated season off to a blazing start, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state softball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's five respective divisions, it was an intriguing task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of the state's best. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Sussex Hamilton moves into the top spot in this week's rankings with a 5-0 overall record following dominant victories over Hartford (11-1), Wauwatosa West (22-2), Arrowhead (2-0), Wauwatosa East (18-6), and Middleton (13-0).

The high-powered defending Greater Metro Conference champion Chargers have advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament four of the last five seasons, including an appearance in the semifinals in 2025.

The top 10 teams in this week's rankings combined for a statement-making 40-4 overall record.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and Maxpreps.com.

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over Wauwatosa East (18-6) and Middleton (13-0)

Next up: at Divine Savior Holy Angels (April16)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Cardinals extended their lead to five games with the latest victories over Janesville Parker (11-1) and Madison West (3-1).

Next up: vs. Madison Memorial (April 16)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Broncos extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Elkhorn (18-0) and Franklin (8-1).

Next up: at Elkhorn (April 16)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Hornets extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Bay Port (7-3) and Manitowoc Lincoln (10-0).

Next up: at De Pere (April 16)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Warriors won their opening two games including victories over Wisconsin Lutheran (10-6) and Kettle Moraine (10-0).

Next up: vs. Oak Creek (April 15)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Panthers won their opening two games including victories over Sun Prairie West (14-2) and D.C. Everest (12-4).

Next up: vs. Wausau East (April 16)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Raiders extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over No. 16 Pacelli (14-2) and Merrill (11-1).

Next up: at Tomahawk (April 16)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Goslings went 1-1 in their opening two games, losing to Monona Grove (4-3) and defeating Milton (8-1).

Next up: vs. Waunakee (April 16)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Red Devils went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Kenosha Indian Trail (10-0) and Racine Horlick (18-0).

Next up: vs. Franklin (April 16)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Foxes extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Freedom (8-0) and Seymour (2-0).

Next up: vs. Xavier (April 16)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The Galloping Ghosts were riding the momentum of a 27-game winning streak heading into season, defeated Appleton East (16-5) in the opener, then lost to Fond du Lac (9-4), Mosinee (4-3), and Waterford (7-3).

Next up: vs. Appleton West (April 16)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Bluejays extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Jefferson (10-1) and Deerfield (3-0).

Next up: at Williams Bay (April 16)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Papermakers extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over No. 12 Neenah (8-3) and No. 9 Denmark (7-1).

Next up: vs. Appleton North (April 16)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The Pumas extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over Augusta (1-0) and Stratford (13-3).

Next up: vs. Lodi (April 16)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over Colfax (14-2) and St. Croix Falls (2-1).

Next up: vs. Spooner (April 17)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Eagles extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over North Fond du Lac (13-5) and Campbellsport (6-4).

Next up: at Fond du Lac (April 20)

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The Eagles extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Green Lake-Princeton (10-0) and Nekoosa (12-2).

Next up: vs. Marathon (April 16)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Indians extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Menomonee Falls (5-1) and West Bend East (6-5).

Next up: vs. West Bend West (April 16)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to eight games with the latest victories over St. Mary Catholic (11-5), Manawa (8-2), and Amherst (12-2).

Next up: vs. Iola-Scandinavia (April 16)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The Eagles went 2-1 in their last three games with victories over Whitewater (8-2) and Cambridge (13-6).

Next up: at Delavan-Darien (April 16)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Indians extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Tomahawk (13-0) and No. 1 Kaukauna (4-3).

Next up: at Northland Pines (April 16)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over Menomonee Falls (5-0) and Wauwatosa East (22-1).

Next up: vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels (April 17)

Previous ranking: 23

Note: The Warriors went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Cambridge (13-0) and Lodi (12-0).

Next up: vs. Lake Mills (April 16)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Polar Bears extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (7-0) and Appleton East (10-0).

Next up: vs. Fond du Lac (April 16)

Previous ranking: 25

Note: The Falcons extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Lake Mills (14-7) and Merrill (7-6).

Next up: at Milwaukee Lutheran (April 16)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com