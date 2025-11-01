Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of the playoffs.
Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - October 31, 2025
Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025
Altoona 28, Winneconne 6
Amherst 40, Brillion 13
Aquinas 49, Osceola 7
Arrowhead 31, Brookfield East 7
Badger 31, Middleton 7
Baldwin-Woodville 61, Platteville 27
Bay Port 49, Reagan Prep 11
Belleville 38, Crandon 36
Bonduel 37, Kewaunee 36
Boyceville 28, Pepin/Alma 9
Burlington Township 28, Timber Creek Regional 8
Case 34, Muskego 1
Cashton 34, Black Hawk 28
Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, St. Mary's Springs 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 27, Glenwood City 0
Coleman 12, Roncalli 7
Columbus 56, Delavan-Darien 21
Darlington 35, Fennimore 17
De Pere 17, Hudson 14
Edgar 42, Poynette 20
Elkhorn 17, Homestead 6
Franklin 42, Verona 4
Freedom 27, Wrightstown 13
Germantown 14, Monona Grove 28
Grafton 59, Merrill 0
Grantsburg 36, Durand 30
Hamilton 35, Kimberly 13
Hilbert 22, Wauzeka-Steuben 20
Homestead 36, Elkhorn 0
Lake Country Lutheran 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14
Lake Mills 12, St. Catherine's 24
Little Chute 49, West Salem 20
Lourdes 28, Eleva-Strum 8
Manitowoc Lutheran 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 22
Martin Luther 51, Whitnall 49
Mayville 28, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21
Middleton 7, Badger 5
Mondovi 41, Bangor 12
Mosinee 19, Evansville 7
Mount Horeb / Barneveld 42, Burlington 14
Muskego 34, Case 19
New Glarus / Monticello 39, Racine Lutheran 13
New Richmond 36, Oshkosh North 42
Nicolet 12, Union Grove 14
Notre Dame Academy 56, Slinger 8
Pewaukee 24, Onalaska 21
Plymouth 35, Luxemburg-Casco 6
Port Washington 15, Whitefish Bay 17
Potosi 48, Johnson Creek 28
Rice Lake 51, Wauwatosa East 10
River Falls 50, La Crosse Central 9
Slinger 42, Notre Dame Academy 25
St. Catherine's 12, Lake Mills 6
St. Joseph 41, Crivitz 7
Stratford 28, Prairie du Chien 21
Tomahawk 34, Spencer / Columbus Catholic 12
Waunakee 20, Mukwonago 18
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.