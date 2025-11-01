High School

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from the second weekend of the Wisconsin high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Muskego fullback Bryson Hoeffler (38) finds a hole in the against Mukwonago defense to score a touchdown during the first quarter in a game Friday, October 17, 2025, at Mukwonago High School in Mukwonago, Wisconsin.
Muskego fullback Bryson Hoeffler (38) finds a hole in the against Mukwonago defense to score a touchdown during the first quarter in a game Friday, October 17, 2025, at Mukwonago High School in Mukwonago, Wisconsin. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of the playoffs.

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025

Altoona 28, Winneconne 6

Amherst 40, Brillion 13

Aquinas 49, Osceola 7

Arrowhead 31, Brookfield East 7

Badger 31, Middleton 7

Baldwin-Woodville 61, Platteville 27

Bay Port 49, Reagan Prep 11

Belleville 38, Crandon 36

Bonduel 37, Kewaunee 36

Boyceville 28, Pepin/Alma 9

Burlington Township 28, Timber Creek Regional 8

Case 34, Muskego 1

Cashton 34, Black Hawk 28

Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, St. Mary's Springs 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 27, Glenwood City 0

Coleman 12, Roncalli 7

Columbus 56, Delavan-Darien 21

Darlington 35, Fennimore 17

De Pere 17, Hudson 14

Edgar 42, Poynette 20

Elkhorn 17, Homestead 6

Franklin 42, Verona 4

Freedom 27, Wrightstown 13

Germantown 14, Monona Grove 28

Grafton 59, Merrill 0

Grantsburg 36, Durand 30

Hamilton 35, Kimberly 13

Hilbert 22, Wauzeka-Steuben 20

Homestead 36, Elkhorn 0

Lake Country Lutheran 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14

Lake Mills 12, St. Catherine's 24

Little Chute 49, West Salem 20

Lourdes 28, Eleva-Strum 8

Manitowoc Lutheran 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 22

Martin Luther 51, Whitnall 49

Mayville 28, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21

Middleton 7, Badger 5

Mondovi 41, Bangor 12

Mosinee 19, Evansville 7

Mount Horeb / Barneveld 42, Burlington 14

Muskego 34, Case 19

New Glarus / Monticello 39, Racine Lutheran 13

New Richmond 36, Oshkosh North 42

Nicolet 12, Union Grove 14

Notre Dame Academy 56, Slinger 8

Pewaukee 24, Onalaska 21

Plymouth 35, Luxemburg-Casco 6

Port Washington 15, Whitefish Bay 17

Potosi 48, Johnson Creek 28

Rice Lake 51, Wauwatosa East 10

River Falls 50, La Crosse Central 9

Slinger 42, Notre Dame Academy 25

St. Catherine's 12, Lake Mills 6

St. Joseph 41, Crivitz 7

Stratford 28, Prairie du Chien 21

Tomahawk 34, Spencer / Columbus Catholic 12

Waunakee 20, Mukwonago 18

