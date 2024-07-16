Rough Home Run Derby National Anthem Draws Fergie Comparisons From MLB Fans
Fergie's performance of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles will forever live in NBA lore. It wasn't her best night on the microphone, as players went viral that night for their facial expressions while she belted out a, well, unique rendition that didn't go over well.
She might have some company in interesting national anthems at sporting events after Ingrid Andress's performance Monday night at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field.
Andress sounded, well, a bit off key while signing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in front of thousands of baseball fans in Arlington, Texas.
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm couldn't contain himself during the performance.
Andress, 32, is an accomplished country music star who has been nominated for four Grammy awards and has landed three songs in the Billboard Hot 100. Monday just wasn't her night.