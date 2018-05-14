Preakness Stakes 2018 Post Positions: Justify Draws No. 7 post

Here's the 2018 Preakness Stakes draw and post positions.

By Scooby Axson
May 14, 2018

Horses and jockeys learned their respective post position draws for the 2018 Preakness Stakes.

The 143th running of the Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday evening from Pimilico Race Course in Baltimore, with a posting time of 6:46 p.m. ET.

Kentucky Derby winner and morning line favorite Justify will start from the No. 7 post. 

Here are the starting positions for each horse:

Gate 1: Quip​

Gate 2: Lone Sailor

Gate 3: Sporting Chance​

Gate 4: Diamond King

Gate 5: Good Magic​

Gate 6: Tenfold​

Gate 7: Justify

Gate 8: Bravazo

