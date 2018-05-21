How Many Horses Have Won the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is one of the most prestigious titles in sport.

The first winner of the title was Sir Barton in 1919. Since then, 11 other horses have won all three races (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes).

Here's a list of all of the past winners: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Wirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew, (1977), Affirmed (1978) and American Pharoah (2015).

James Fitzsimmons is the only trainer to win the Triple Crown more than once, winning with both Gallant Fox and Omaha.

Secretariat holds the record time for each of the three races.

American Pharoah, jockeyed by Victor Espinoza, won the first Triple Crown in nearly 40 years in 2015 and also won the Breeders' Cup Classic, becoming the first horse to win the Grand Slam of Thoroughbred racing.