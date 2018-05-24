A deal has been reached for Justify's breeding rights in the $60 million range, according to ESPN.

Coolmore purchased Justify's breeding rights. In 2015, they bought the rights to American Pharoah, the last Triple Crown winner.

Justify was purchased at his yearling sale for $500,000 by the China Horse Club and Winstar Farm. He is the offspring of Scat Daddy, who Coolmore stood at stud from 2008-2015.

Four of Scat Daddy's offsprings, Justify, Mendelssohn, Combatant and Flameaway, ran in this year's Kentucky Derby.

Justify won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, making him only one win shy of completing the Triple Crown. Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, is on Saturday, June 9.