What is American Pharoah's Stud Fee?

Any horse that wins the Triple Crown, let alone the first after 37 years, can retire comfortably.

That's exactly what American Pharoah, who accomplished the feat in 2015 with jockey Victor Espinoza, is doing.

The thoroughbred horse has retired to a life of breading and has taken residence at Ashland Stud. He has bred with hundreds of mares since retiring and each one is charged $200,000 for his service.

Pharoah won $8.65 million during his racing career, but has the potential to earn hundreds of millions for his owners if he continues this rate.

The highest stud fee currently belongs to Tapit, whose owners charge $300,000 for his services. Although Tapit never won the Triple Crown and did not win any of the events, his offspring have won key races, including the 2014 Belmont Stakes.