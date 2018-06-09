Report: Triple Crown Winner Justify's Breeding Rights Worth $75 Million

Justify captured the Triple Crown on Saturday, becoming only the 13th horse to do so.

By Jenna West
June 09, 2018

Justify made history on Saturday by winning the Triple Crown, which reportedly increased the value of his breeding rights, according to ESPN.

Prior to the Belmont Stakes, Justify's owners, WinStar Farm, China Horse Club and SF Racing, made a deal with Coolmore to sell the horse's breeding rights for $60 million. His Triple Crown victory was valued at an additional $15 million, which makes the deal now worth $75 million.

This deal makes Justify the most valuable horse in history, reports ESPN.

Coolmore previously paid $70 million in 2000 for Fusaichi Pegasus, who won the Kentucky Derby that year and five of his seven starts.

Justify also reached his high value at record speeds considering his first start was only 111 days ago on February 18. He was purchased as a yearling for $500,000.

Coolmore will reportedly breed Justify primarily in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere, where he could breed at least 250 times in his first year. If each of his live foals are sold at $150,000, Coolmore would make back around half of its money in the first year.

Justify became only the 13th horse in history to win the Triple Crown Saturday at Belmont Stakes. The last horse to accomplish the feat was American Pharoah in 2015.

