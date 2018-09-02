Report: Officer-Involved Shooting at Del Mar Racetrack

A concert by the rapper Ice Cube was scheduled about that time at Del Mar.

September 02, 2018

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement is responding to reports of an officer-involved shooting at a horse-racing track, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The newspaper says people saw police and sheriff’s department cars arrive at the Del Mar Racetrack about 6:40 p.m. Sunday. A concert by the rapper Ice Cube was scheduled about that time at Del Mar.

A video of the shooting that was posted on Twitter records the sounds of several shots being fired before a man falls to the ground. Two deputies appear to holster their guns as one shouts at a gathering crowd to “get back, get back, get back.” Passing concert-goers can be heard shouting expletives after the shooting.

The Union-Tribune reports in a broadcast of the track’s final race of the day that was posted on Twitter, an announcer can be heard saying, “There’s gunfire at the track,” as horses move along the turf course.

Sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press about the shooting.

At 7:22 p.m., the Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the "situation has been contained" and said the concert "is moving forward as planned."

The newspaper says police scanner traffic indicated that one suspect was being transported to the hospital and that no other suspects were being sought.

