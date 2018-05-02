What Ingredients Are In A Mint Julep?

Find out what goes into the Kentucky Derby's signature drink.

By Jenna West
May 02, 2018

Kentucky Derby fans love two things to make their race day a little more fun: big hats and mint juleps.

Bourbon and horses are Kentucky's two most famous exports, so juleps and the Derby are a perfect combination. Wonder what goes into that signature cocktail?

Don't worry, we have you covered.

Here are the ingredients for the traditional drink:

  • 8-10 mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon simple syrup
  • crushed ice
  • 1-2 oz. bourbon

The Derby estimates that 120,000 mint juleps are served at Churchill Downs every Derby weekend. They use 10,000 bottles of liquor, 1,000 pounds of mint and 60,000 pounds of ice. It's typically served in a silver cup, but you can use whatever vessel you want.

The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 5.

Horse Racing

