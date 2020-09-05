Authentic Wins 2020 Kentucky Derby in Upset

Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Ky., holding off pre-race favorite Tiz The Law down the stretch.

The colt was piloted by jockey John Velazquez, who took home his fifth Triple Crown race and third Kentucky Derby. Authentic was trained by Bob Baffert, who has now won the Derby six times.

This year's race marked the third time the Derby has been held outside the month of May, and the first since 1945. It was also the first Derby run in the month of September, and the first time the Derby was not the first leg of the triple crown since 1931.

This year's Triple Crown led off with the Belmont Stakes, which Tiz The Law won by 3 3/4 lengths. The last leg—the Preakness Stakes—will run on Oct. 3. Tiz The Law had won four races this year, and his only career loss heading into Saturday came at the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs in November, where he finished third.

Authentic's victory was his fifth career win and first appearance at the Derby. Jockey Velazquez has now won with three different horses and three different trainers.

2020 Kentucky Derby Full Finish Order:

1. Authentic

2. Tiz The Law

3. Mr. Big News