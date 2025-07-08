Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New England Revolution: Herons Look to Keep Rolling
Inter Miami look to keep their momentum going in Major League Soccer when they take on New England Revolution in midweek action.
The Herons proudly represented MLS in the FIFA Club World Cup by being the only team of three to advance to the knockout stage. Unfortunately for fans, the round of 16 is where they met the Paris Saint-Germain buzz saw and were bounced convincingly. Their heads didn't drop returning to MLS though easily dispatching CF Montréal with a vintage Lionel Messi performance.
Next up is a trip to Gillette Stadium and a battle with New England. The Herons have some ground to game in the standings given the games they missed because of Club World Cup participation. But, they've won their last three league games and are poised to make a run. Closing out July strong ahead of the All-Star break is of utmost importance for a team considered a favorite to win the MLS Cup.
Here’s how Inter Miami could line up against the Revolution.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New England Revolution (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari should keep his place between the sticks as the veteran keeper looks to keep a clean sheet.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt starts off the right of the defense.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Aviles was substituted in the 72nd minute and should be fit for the game against New England.
CB: Maximiliano Falcón—Falcón partners Avilés at the back.
LB: Jordi Alba—Jordi Alba completes the back four.
RM: Tadeo Allende—Allende scored and assisted in Miami's return to MLS action.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo was a second-half substitute last time out replacing Benjamin Cremaschi, but he could be in line to start this game.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets was solid last time out and should keep his place in the heart of midfield.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Segovia continues to have a strong season with the Herons scoring one of four goals in their last game.
ST: Lionel Messi—Messi had a rare mishap to start the game, but he finished it as strong as the legendary player could. Two goals and an assist for a man of the match performance puts him in great form moving forward toward the All-Star break.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suárez assisted twice last time out and has seen his form rise in this 4-4-2 system.