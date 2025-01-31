Inter Miami's Valuation Continues to Rise Thanks to Lionel Messi's Impact
Sportico's 2025 MLS Franchise Valuation Rankings saw Inter Miami rise in the standings as Lionel Messi's impact continues to be felt across Major League Soccer.
Sportico calculates valuations of MLS franchises based on the sum of current market value of a franchise, team-related businesses and real estate holdings. Inter Miami saw the second biggest change year-over-year with their valuation increasing 17 percent from $1.02 billion to $1.19 billion.
Sportico's 2025 MLS Franchise Valuations
Rank
Team
Valuation
Yearly Change
1
LAFC
$1.28 billion
+11%
2
Inter Miami
$1.19 billion
+17%
3
LA Galaxy
$1.11 billion
+11%
4
Atlanta United
$1.08 billion
+3%
5
New York City FC
$1 billion
+19%
The spike sees the Herons rise from third in last year's rankings to second trailing just LAFC who saw their valuation rise 11 percent year-over-year. The only team that saw a bigger value change from 2024 to 2025 is New York City FC which came in at a 19 percent increase.
The Lionel Messi Impact in Major League Soccer
Messi, the greatest of all time in the eyes of many, is the biggest star in Major League Soccer attracting new fans domestically and internationally since moving to Miami in July 2023. MLS cited Messi's second year with Inter Miami as a key factor behind the surge in midseason metrics last year setting new highs in total attendance, average attendance, sellouts, season ticket sales and more.
David Beckham, Miami co-owner and one of the best players of all time, has said that bringing Messi to America was their gift to the country and league. "As an ownership group and as a person that owns the club, I wanted to do something for the game. I also wanted to do something for America because they've given me so much over the years and they've given me so much love that to bring Leo [Messi] to inspire the next generation of players in America, that's what we wanted to do," Beckham said.
No matter how long Messi continues to play in MLS, his impact has been felt on and off the pitch. Taking that interest and molding it into sustained following is key to the league's growth moving forward with the FIFA Club World Cup and World Cup taking place in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Having Messi represent Inter Miami at the former and potentially Argentina at the latter should lead to continued interest and intrigue into Major League Soccer.