Jaguars Agree to Sign Former Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis

Lewis is now the highest-paid nickel corner in the NFL.

Liam McKeone

Lewis recorded eight passes defended for Dallas last season
Lewis recorded eight passes defended for Dallas last season / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
There's a new regime in town in Jacksonville as the Jaguars hired first-time GM James Gladstone and first-time head coach Liam Coen to lead the franchise into a new era. The new front office is making a splash in its first free agency.

On Monday, reports broke that the Jags had signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a huge deal to become their starting inside cornerback. Per NFL Network's The Insiders and Peter Schrager, Lewis's deal will make him the highest-paid nickel corner in the NFL.

Lewis, 29, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He defended eight passes last season for Dallas and established himself as one of the league's better inside cornerbacks; Lewis ranked 14th in PFF coverage grades in 2024 among all NFL corners. The Cowboys will be hard-pressed to easily replace him this offseason.

Lewis is now tasked with bringing much-needed reinforcements to a paltry Jaguars secondary. Jacksonville ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per game in 2024 with opponents averaging 257.4 yards per game. through the air. The defense desperately needed an influx of talent and Lewis certainly qualifies.

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.