Jalen Hurts Trolled Scott Van Pelt on 'SportsCenter' After Eagles Beat Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles put together a statement win on Thursday Night Football, thumping the Washington Commanders to move to 8-2 on the season and position themselves in the driver's seat for an NFC East crown.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts managed a balanced attack as he threw for 221 yards to go with the team's impressive 228 yards on the ground. With the victory, the Eagles are now only a half-game behind the Detroit Lions for the best record in the conference and seem to have put some early-season hiccups in the rearview mirror.
So Hurts was understandably in a fun, playful mood as he joined Scott Van Pelt for a SportsCenter interview after the game. He wore sunglasses to the hit so he could put Van Pelt, a DMV native and Commanders fan, under the bright lights.
"Hey Scott, how are you feeling?" Hurts asked Van Pelt. "How are you feeling, you're a DMV guy?"
Van Pelt took the ribbing in stride, saying he was okay and that Washington would get another crack at the Eagles in a few weeks. Which is fair because who among us had Jayden Daniels and the Commanders competing for a playoff spot at this point of the season?