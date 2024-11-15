SI

Jalen Hurts Trolled Scott Van Pelt on 'SportsCenter' After Eagles Beat Commanders

The Eagles quarterback had some fun after Thursday night's win.

Kyle Koster

Jalen Hurts had some fun with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's 'SportsCenter'
Jalen Hurts had some fun with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's 'SportsCenter' / SportsCenter on X
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles put together a statement win on Thursday Night Football, thumping the Washington Commanders to move to 8-2 on the season and position themselves in the driver's seat for an NFC East crown.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts managed a balanced attack as he threw for 221 yards to go with the team's impressive 228 yards on the ground. With the victory, the Eagles are now only a half-game behind the Detroit Lions for the best record in the conference and seem to have put some early-season hiccups in the rearview mirror.

So Hurts was understandably in a fun, playful mood as he joined Scott Van Pelt for a SportsCenter interview after the game. He wore sunglasses to the hit so he could put Van Pelt, a DMV native and Commanders fan, under the bright lights.

"Hey Scott, how are you feeling?" Hurts asked Van Pelt. "How are you feeling, you're a DMV guy?"

Van Pelt took the ribbing in stride, saying he was okay and that Washington would get another crack at the Eagles in a few weeks. Which is fair because who among us had Jayden Daniels and the Commanders competing for a playoff spot at this point of the season?

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.