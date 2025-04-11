Joe Flacco Signing With The Browns Could Have A Big Fantasy And NFL Draft Impact
He’s back!
Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns reached agreement Friday on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives. The veteran will return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award and was a very viable fantasy option in 2023. While this move might seem small of the surface, I think it could be very impactful.
I believe Flacco will be the team’s starting quarterback this season, ahead of Kenny Pickett and until Deshaun Watson can return from an Achilles injury. Remember, Flacco found the fountain of youth in coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense in 2023, throwing for a combined 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns in five starts. He also averaged more than 20 fantasy points in those contests, making him a draftable asset in 2025 fantasy leagues. Flacco also turned David Njoku into a fantasy stud.
The signing of Flacco could also signal that the Browns will pass on a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft … or trade out and pick up additional picks. If they stick at second, the Browns could then draft Colorado’s Travis Hunter and use him as a wideout (general manager Andrew Berry said he sees him as more of a receiver). That would be great for Hunter’s fantasy value, which would be damaged if he were to play cornerback.
If the Browns do pass on a quarterback (namely, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders), that would shift the top 10 picks. In this situation, Penn State EDGE rusher Abdul Carter would move to at least No. 3, where he could be picked by the New York Giants. The G-Men could go with Sanders too, but they’ve signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason.
Coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are also on the hot seat, so why would they draft a quarterback who will sit behind two veterans, rather than grab an immediate impact player like Carter?
As a result, Sanders might fall to No. 9 with the New Orleans Saints. Should New Orleans also pass, Sanders could slide out of the top 20 picks and land in Pittsburgh at No. 21. It’s certainty a lot to digest, but the Flacco signing could be a far bigger deal than it comes off on the surface, both in terms of real football and in the world of fantasy football.