Kyle Shanahan Confident George Kittle Will Find Way to Continue Doing Smelling Salts
If you offer Kyle Shanahan some smelling salts then he's probably going to take a smell, he revealed to the media on Tuesday. And he's also not too concerned about his star tight endm and noted salts enthusiast, George Kittle doing what he needs to do in the wake of new league rules.
The San Francisco 49ers coach was asked about the product as the NFL will no longer provide it to players, who now must bring their own to the sidelines if they want to engage in some quick-hitting alertness. Shanahan was pressed on how prevalent smelling salts are and if he has any concerns about his players, like Kittle, using them.
“I mean, I don’t, if someone gives me one I’ll take a smell of the salt,” Shanahan said. “I don’t know. I’m not too worried about it. I like to take one to wake myself up and just lock myself in. If they don’t allow that, I’ll probably shake my head a few times and smack myself and get ready to lock in. I don’t overthink it too much, but I’m also not too worried about them not providing it either. But I feel like George will find a way.”
That's an honest person right there. One who is probably relieved Kittle didn't more seriously contemplate retiring after the change was announced. Like Dr. Ian Malcolm said in Jurassic Park, life finds a way. And an industrious fellow like Kittle can probably figure out a way to make sure he has his sniffing salts on gameday. If Shanahan is in the vicinity when they make an appearance, well, he just might partake a bit himself.