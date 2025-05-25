Buffalo Bandits Join Upper Echelon of Sports History with Third Straight NLL Title
Winning three championships in a row is among the hardest feats in sports. The Kansas City Chiefs failed in their attempt to do so this past February, and, heading into Saturday afternoon, only six professional teams had ever reached said heights.
As of Saturday night, however, that number now sits at seven, as the Buffalo Bandits made history by capturing their third consecutive National Lacrosse League title with a 15-6 win over the Saskatchewan Rush. They join the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Yankees as the only professional franchises to three-peat.
After putting together a 13-5 regular season, Buffalo—led by franchise legend John Tavares—earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NLL playoffs and took down the San Diego Seals and the Vancouver Warriors on their way to the finals.
Saturday's win over Saskatchewan was game three of a best-of-three series. Forward John Byrne led the Bandits with four goals and five assists while goalie Matt Vinc made 42 saves.