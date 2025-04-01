LeBron James Drilled Wild One-Legged Three-Pointer to Beat Shot Clock vs. Rockets
LeBron James has done it again. Just when you think the 40-year-old superstar can't find another way to wow you, he pulls something new out of his bag of tricks.
He did just that Monday night when Jordan Goodwin passed him the ball at the end of the shot clock, and he was forced to make something happen. James took one dribble to the left, then elevated off one foot to make a circus 28-foot three-pointer with Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet draped all over him.
James just threw a shot up before the shot clock expired, but VanVleet knew he couldn't dare to give the four-time MVP an inch of space. The defense and hand in the face didn't matter for James, though, as he made something out of nothing in remarkable fashion.
The Lakers had scored just 16 points in the first quarter on Monday, but James's circus three at the start of the second may have provided the spark the team needed. Indeed, L.A. doubled their first-quarter total and tied the game at 48 points apiece heading into the half.
James and the Lakers (45-29) are jockeying for playoff positioning heading into the finale of the regular season. They currently hold the four-seed in the Western Conference with eight games to go.