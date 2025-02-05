LeBron James Finished Huge Half for Lakers With an And-One and Luka Doncic Loved It
Luka Doncic is already enjoying life as LeBron James's teammate. The Los Angeles Lakers played their crosstown rival in the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. It was the first time the Lakers hit the court since they acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in the most shocking trade in NBA history.
Although Doncic remained sidelined with a calf injury, he threw on his new colors and was there to cheer on his new team from the bench. If the trade still didn't feel real yet, seeing him in the purple and gold helped materialize the NBA's new reality: Doncic is a Laker, as weird as that still sounds.
While the main action was on the court, Doncic's bench reactions were sure to be a fun subplot before he actually hits the floor for his new team. The Lakers scored 73 points in the first half Tuesday, getting out to a 23-point lead at the break. Just before the half ended, James connected on an and-one layup right in front of the Lakers' bench.
Of course, the cameras found Doncic, who clapped with a big smile as James flexed toward his teammates.
The Lakers hope to build off a big win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Saturday, plus the momentum of the Doncic trade. His Laker debut could come within the next week, according to an ESPN report.