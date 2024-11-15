SI

Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Says Bengals and Cowboys Both Nearly Drafted Him in 2023

The Detroit running back's career could've unfolded very differently.

Jahmyr Gibbs runs for a touchdown during the Lions' 24–14 win over the Packers on Nov. 3, 2024.
Jahmyr Gibbs runs for a touchdown during the Lions' 24–14 win over the Packers on Nov. 3, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been a huge part of the Detroit Lions' return to glory over the past two years.

In 2023, the then-rookie ran for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns—good enough to reach the Pro Bowl. In 2024, Gibbs has amassed 727 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground for an 8-1 Lions team.

However, as Gibbs told longtime defensive back Richard Sherman on his eponymous podcast Thursday, he nearly ended up two other teams in the 2023 draft.

"I was crazy. I knew for a fact that (the Dallas Cowboys were) gonna get me at 26 if I was still there," Gibbs told Sherman. "A couple other places like (the Cincinnati Bengals were) gonna get me, I think they were gonna trade up to like 18 or somewhere around that range."

Instead, Detroit surprised the NFL world by taking Gibbs 12th after two seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Alabama.

It has paid off handsomely for both parties, as the Lions have back-to-back division titles well within their sights—while the Cowboys and Bengals are both under .500.

